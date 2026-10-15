Environment Fund and Tanmiah Food Company Sign MoU to Strengthen Environmental Cooperation and Support Tree-Planting Initiatives in the Kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Environment Fund has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tanmiah Food Company to strengthen cooperation across a number of environmental areas, contribute to the development of the environmental sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and support the achievement of national environmental objectives. The signing took place in the presence of H.E. Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen AlFadley, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and H.E. Amr bin Abdullah Al-Dabbagh, Chairman of Al-Dabbagh Group.

The MoU includes the continuation of Tanmiah Food Company's efforts under its "One Million Trees" initiative, which the company launched previously and through which it has planted more than 550,000 trees to date, reflecting its commitment to helping reduce carbon emissions and supporting environmental sustainability objectives in the Kingdom.

Key areas of cooperation also include working towards the objectives of a SAR 2 million initiative to plant 100,000 trees in Al-Ahsa in 2026, alongside a number of other locations included in the cooperation plan. The initiative supports the Kingdom's national environmental objectives and aligns with the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative. The MoU also covers cooperation across environmental research and studies and funding mechanisms, coordination on environmental plans and activities, and participation in relevant local and international initiatives and exhibitions under the Fund's umbrella.

The Environment Fund works to support and empower the private sector to benefit from opportunities available across environmental fields, contributing to the objectives of the National Environment Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

Munir Al-Sahli, Acting CEO of the Environment Fund, said: "Enabling the private sector and strengthening its contribution to environmental action is one of the key areas of focus for the Environment Fund. This includes building effective partnerships, attracting contributions and directing them towards initiatives and projects that align with national environmental priorities. We view private-sector partnerships as long-term collaborations that help translate environmental commitments into tangible projects and strengthen the integration of national efforts towards a more sustainable environment, in support of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative."

Zein Mohammed Attar, Managing Director of Tanmiah Food Company, said: "Environmental sustainability is an important part of Tanmiah's journey, and we believe in the importance of bringing together public- and private-sector efforts to create a positive and lasting impact. This MoU provides a framework for cooperation with the Environment Fund across a number of areas, including new innovations, and environmental technologies, while also building on what we have achieved through our 'One Million Trees' initiative, through which we have planted more than 550,000 trees to date. This strengthens our ability to develop initiatives and practices that support the Kingdom's environmental priorities."

She added: "Through this cooperation, we look forward to drawing on our shared expertise and exploring new opportunities that advance innovation and sustainability, while contributing to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative."

This agreement also establishes a framework for cooperation between the two parties and for exploring future opportunities and initiatives related to the environmental sector. Any future projects or financial commitments will be subject to separate agreements between the parties in accordance with the relevant approved procedures.

About Tanmiah Food Company:

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, animal feed and health products, and fast-food franchise operations. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 163 farms as well as seven hatcheries, six feed mills, and four primary processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com

Contact Information:

Tanmiah Food Company

Corporate Communications

Email: ir@tanmiah.com

P.O. Box: 86909

Riyadh 11632, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

www.tanmiah.com

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