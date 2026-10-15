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MI

WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Tradegate
15.10.26 | 13:48
10,610 Euro
-1,16 % -0,124
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10,61210,67615:43
10,61210,72215:40
PR Newswire
15.10.2026 15:30 Uhr
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Midea Showcases Comprehensive Heating and Energy Solutions at Chillventa 2026

Midea Showcases Comprehensive Heating and Energy Solutions at Chillventa 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Chillventa 2026, 13-15 October, Midea showcased innovations spanning indoor heat pumps, cold climate heating, smart comfort, and home energy management. During the exhibition, the company received two Euromonitor recognitions: World's No.1 Residential Inverter Air Conditioner Company and World's No.1 R290 Air Conditioner Company for the fourth consecutive year. The awards were accepted by Ralph Kobsik, General Manager of Midea Europe GmbH.

One of the highlights was H-Pack, an indoor heat pump solution developed by Midea's European R&D team. It addresses the European market's installation challenges by eliminating the need for an outdoor unit, helping overcome concerns related to noise, limited space, and building regulations. Its modular design simplifies installation and maintenance, while remote diagnostics reduce service visits. The system supports all-electric and hybrid operation. At its booth, Midea presented case studies of pilot projects from across Europe, demonstrating H-Pack's versatility in various real world installation scenarios.

Midea also showcased VitaBreeze, featuring a live demonstration of its AirGrid technology. Using a smartphone, users can visualize and direct airflow precisely where needed. Additional features include wide angle air distribution, intelligent occupancy sensing, the latest Breezeless Pro technology with a 30% larger air outlet area, ClimaBalance humidity control, and the ECOMASTER 2.0 predictive algorithm for optimizing energy use.

In the premium split AC segment, Raynor combines A+++ cooling and heating efficiency with award winning design, earning recognition from both the iF Design Award and the German Design Award. Built for Nordic climates, Raynor Pro delivers 100% heating output at -25°C and operates in temperatures as low as -40°C.

PortaSplit drew strong interest with a demonstration of real European window installation scenarios. Combining flexible deployment, strong performance, and low noise operation, it features a simple installation process that can significantly reduce installation costs. Midea also announced that PortaSplit will adopt R290 as a refrigerant in 2027.

Another highlight is MHELIOS, Midea's whole-home energy management solution. By optimizing energy storage and consumption based on dynamic electricity pricing, it helps reduce household energy costs* and improve grid efficiency, while enabling integrated management of EV chargers, heat pumps, and solar and energy storage systems.

Guided by its "Green Vision, Blue Future" commitment, Midea continues to advance HVAC and energy innovations that support more efficient, comfortable, and sustainable living across Europe.

*A German case study demonstrated annual savings of approximately €1,866 for a home consuming 10,800 kWh.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-showcases-comprehensive-heating-and-energy-solutions-at-chillventa-2026-302910151.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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