In December 2025, BloombergNEF projected a pullback in global solar installations, with China slowing and the rest of the world growing. Ten months later, China has slowed more than expected. The rest of the world has grown slightly faster. BloombergNEF now projects 584 GW of solar installations in 2026. That is a 10.8% decline from 655 GW in 2025. In December, it forecast 649 GW. In the first quarter of 2025, it expected 753 GW. That earlier 2026 figure is 29% higher than today's forecast. When asked whether there have been any surprises in the solar industry in 2026 - any Pakistan's for instance ...

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