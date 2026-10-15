Andersen Global broadens its private client tax capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with KTA Tax, a Dublin-based tax practice that has advised individuals and families for nearly three decades.

KTA Tax has advised private clients and their families since 1997, combining the personal approach of a boutique practice with deep technical knowledge of Irish taxation. Its services span transaction and tax planning, estate planning, investments and pensions, cross-border matters, Revenue interventions, employment tax, and annual personal tax compliance.

"We have remained focused on one thing: providing clear, thoughtful tax advice that reflects the individual circumstances of our clients and their families," said Lisa Cantillon, CEO of KTA Tax. "Collaborating with Andersen Global is an important step for KTA Tax, giving us an opportunity to build on that foundation while extending the resources available to the clients we serve."

"Private client work demands an understanding of more than the tax issue itself; it requires an appreciation of the business, family, investment, and cross-border considerations surrounding each decision," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "KTA Tax brings that perspective to our collaboration, adding nearly three decades of experience advising individuals and families in Ireland."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

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Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700