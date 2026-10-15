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PR Newswire
15.10.2026 15:36 Uhr
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PT DEBINDOMULTI ADHISWASTI: Momentum of the 41st Trade Expo Indonesia Drives Exports and Enhances Product Competitiveness

Momentum of the 41st Trade Expo Indonesia Drives Exports and Enhances Product Competitiveness

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2026, Indonesia's largest international trade exhibition, organized by Debindo (PT Debindomulti Adhiswasti), opened at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Tangerang. Organized by the Ministry of Trade, the five-day event runs through 18 October under the theme "The Ultimate Hub for Global Sourcing."

Opened on behalf of President Prabowo Subianto by Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition Bahlil Lahadalia, the event highlights downstreaming and industrialization as drivers of higher-value exports and economic resilience. "Downstreaming is key to increasing the added value of Indonesia's natural resources while strengthening national economic self-reliance," he said.

TEI 2026 had registered buyers from 134 countries and 1,873 exhibitors by opening day, said Minister of Trade Budi Santoso. It targets 30,000 visitors and USD 17.5 billion in potential transactions; 168 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between Indonesian exporters and buyers from 22 countries are scheduled to be signed on day one.

TEI connects Indonesian businesses with global buyers, showcasing food and beverages, agricultural and manufactured goods, fashion and crafts, furniture and home décor, and industrial estates for investors, spanning consumer products and investment opportunities across sectors nationwide. It advances the Ministry's priorities-Securing the Domestic Market, Expanding Export Markets and From Local to Global-by strengthening local products and encouraging more businesses to export.

"In line with the President's directives, we continue trade negotiations with various countries and regions to open export markets. To date, 25 trade agreements have been implemented, while 13 are under negotiation," Budi said.

The Ministry supports MSME exports through business matching facilitated by 46 Indonesian trade representative offices across 33 countries. Desa BISA Ekspor develops village products for export, while domestic retail partnerships support local sales. Campuspreneur works with 25 universities to encourage students to build businesses and pursue exports. Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan highlighted non-traditional market opportunities, particularly South Asia-including Bangladesh, Pakistan and India-and Africa.

At the opening ceremony, the Ministry presented the Primaniyarta Award to outstanding exporters and regional leaders and the Primaduta Award to international partners, diaspora members and Indonesian representatives abroad. The Campuspreneur Award will recognize students with the highest transactions during TEI 2026.

TEI 2026 is supported by Pertamina as Strategic Partner, Bank Mandiri as Bank Partner, and BPDP as Event Partner, together with Kadin Indonesia and LPEI. The exhibition is organized by Debindo.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/momentum-of-the-41st-trade-expo-indonesia-drives-exports-and-enhances-product-competitiveness-302910161.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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