Digitalist Group Plc: Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding EBITDA development

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 15 October 2026 16:40

Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding EBITDA development

The new guidance is: In 2026, turnover and EBITDA are expected to decrease in comparison with 2025.

The previous guidance of the company was: In 2026, it is expected that turnover will decrease in comparison with 2025. EBITDA is expected to improve in comparison with 2025 but remain negative.

The development of the EBITDA during the third quarter has not been sufficient, and the EBITDA forecasts for the remainder of the year appear challenging. In addition, we expect one-off costs to increase in connection with the negotiations, announced on 13 October 2026, for a potential share exchange and other related arrangements. We therefore give the guidance that, in addition to turnover, EBITDA will decrease compared with the previous financial year.

The company will comment on the financial development next in connection with the Digitalist Group Plc's business review of 1 July - 30 September 2026, which will be published on 30 October 2026.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Main media

https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/fi/investor