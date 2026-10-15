On June 30, 2026, the shares in Aino Health AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Nexit III Ky, Tenendum Oy, Marc Josefsson, Schrey Invest Oy, Finnish Stars AB, Takomo Solutions Oy, Kalksten Finance Oy and Petri Tuutti, through the company HealthCo Oy.

On October 14, 2026, HealthCo Oy disclosed the outcome of the public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Aino Health AB (publ) Short name: AINO ISIN code: SE0009242555

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.