Aino Health AB (publ): HealthCo Oy completes the public cash offer for the shares in Aino Health AB (publ) and extends the offer period

This announcement is not an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, including its territories and possessions, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa, South Korea or in any other jurisdiction where such offer pursuant to legislation and regulations in such relevant jurisdiction would be prohibited by applicable law. Shareholders not resident in Sweden who wish to accept the Offer (as defined below) must make inquiries concerning applicable legislation and possible tax consequences. Shareholders should refer to the offer restrictions included in the section titled "Important information" at the end of this announcement and in the offer document.



On 30 June 2026, HealthCo Oy ("BidCo"), acting on behalf of a consortium consisting of Nexit III Ky, Tenendum Oy, Marc Josefsson, Schrey Invest Oy, Finnish Stars AB, Takomo Solutions Oy, Kalksten Finance Oy and Petri Tuutti (the "Consortium"), announced a recommended public cash tender offer to the shareholders of Aino Health AB (publ) ("Aino Health") to acquire all shares in Aino Health not already held by the Consortium at a price of SEK 0.20 in cash per share (the "Offer"). The shares in Aino Health are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden. The offer period for the Offer commenced on 1 July 2026 and expired on 10 August 2026.



Completion of the Offer

As of 10 August 2026, the Offer has been accepted by holders of 63,675,335 shares, corresponding to 31.13 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Aino Health. BidCo has decided to waive the condition for the Offer on the acceptance of more than 90 per cent of the shares in Aino Health (on a fully diluted basis) and to complete the Offer. BidCo hereby declares the Offer unconditional and will therefore acquire all shares in Aino Health that have been tendered in the Offer.



The BidCo, together with the 98,748,884 shares already held by Nexit III Ky and Tenendum Oy prior to the announcement of the Offer and which will now be contributed to the BidCo, will control 162,424,219 shares, corresponding to approximately 79.40 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Aino Health. Aside from the above, neither the BidCo nor other members of the Consortium, nor any of their related parties, hold any shares in Aino Health or other financial instruments giving financial exposure equivalent to a shareholding in Aino Health.



Payment of consideration for shares tendered in the Offer as of 10 August 2026 is expected to commence on or around 17 August 2026.

BidCo reserves the right to acquire or agree to acquire shares in Aino Health, including acquisitions in the market at prevailing prices or acquisitions through private transactions at negotiated prices. Where applicable, any such acquisition will be conducted and disclosed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations (including the Takeover Rules for certain trading platforms).



Extension of the acceptance period

To give shareholders who have yet to accept the Offer an additional opportunity to do so, the acceptance period is extended to 15:00 (CET) on 15 September 2026.

Payment of consideration for shares tendered in the Offer during the extended acceptance period expiring on 15 September 2026 is expected to commence on or around 22 September 2026.

As the Offer is now unconditional, shareholders who have accepted the Offer, or who accept the Offer during the extended acceptance period, do not have the right to withdraw their acceptance.

Certified Adviser

Aino Health's certified adviser: Tapper Partners AB

More info:?https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/

Information about the Offer

Information about the Offer is made available at (www.healthco.fi).

For administrative questions regarding the Offer, please contact your bank or the nominee registered as holder of your shares.

For additional information, please contact:

Marc Josefsson, CEO at HealthCo Oy

Tel: +358 400 973 429

E-mail: marc.josefsson@gmail.com



The information in this press release was submitted for publication by HealthCo Oy in accordance with the Takeover Rules. The information was submitted for publication on 11 August 2026 at 16:30 (CEST).



Important information

This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event of any discrepancy in content between the two language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail. The Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa, South Korea or in any other jurisdiction where such offer would be prohibited by applicable law pursuant to legislation, restrictions and regulations in the relevant jurisdiction, by use of mail or any other communication means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone and the Internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or of any facility of national securities exchange or other trading venue, of United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa, South Korea or in any other jurisdiction where such offer would be prohibited by applicable law pursuant to legislation, restrictions and regulations in the relevant jurisdiction, and the Offer cannot be accepted by any such use or by such means, instrumentality or facility of, in or from, United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa, South Korea or in any other jurisdiction where such offer would be prohibited by applicable law pursuant to legislation, restrictions and regulations in the relevant jurisdiction. Accordingly, this press release or any documentation relating to the Offer are not being and should not be sent, mailed or otherwise distributed or forwarded in or into United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa, South Korea or in any other jurisdiction where such offer would be prohibited by applicable law pursuant to legislation, restrictions and regulations in the relevant jurisdiction. This press release is not being, and must not be, sent to shareholders with registered addresses in United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa, South Korea. Banks, brokers, dealers and other nominees holding shares for persons in United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa, South Korea must not forward this press release, or any other document received in connection with the Offer to such persons.

The Offer and the information and documents contained in this press release are not being made and have not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA"). Accordingly, the information and documents contained in this press release are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom, unless an exemption applies. The communication of the information and documents contained in this press release is exempt from the restriction on financial promotions under section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that it is a communication by or on behalf of a body corporate which relates to a transaction to acquire day to day control of the affairs of a body corporate; or to acquire 50 percent or more of the voting shares in a body corporate, within article 62 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005.

Statements in this press release relating to future status or circumstances, including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend projections and other benefits of the Offer, are forward-looking statements. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "believes", or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to many factors, many of which are outside the control of BidCo and Aino Health. Any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and BidCo has no obligation (and undertakes no such obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.



About Us

Marc Josefsson, CEO of HealthCo Oy,

Tel: +358 400 973 429

E-mail: marc.josefsson@gmail.com.