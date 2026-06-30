Today, June 30, 2026, Nexit III Ky, Tenendum Oy, Marc Josefsson, Schrey Invest Oy, Finnish Stars AB, Takomo Solutions Oy, Kalksten Finance Oy and Petri Tuutti, through the company HealthCo Oy, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Aino Health AB (publ) (the "Company").

According to item 6.3.1 (e) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Aino Health AB (publ) Short name: AINO ISIN code: SE0009242555

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.