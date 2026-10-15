

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Kia America, a subsidiary of Kia Corp. (000270.KS), announced pricing for the 2027 Sorento Hybrid, which introduces a new X-Line trim that combines performance, style and functionality.



The EX X-Line features gloss-black wheels and exterior accents, along with all the features available in the EX trim. All X-Line models also come with machined wood inlays on the instrument panel and doors. The X-Line SX-Prestige adds a panoramic sunroof, a Bose Premium Audio system and second-row captain's chairs. The range-topping SX-Prestige trim also comes with a standard head-up display.



The 2027 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX FWD is priced at $39,090, while the EX AWD costs $40,890. The X-Line EX AWD is priced at $43,090, and the top-end X-Line SX-Prestige AWD costs $47,590. All prices exclude the $1,495 destination charge.



Kia's stock closed trading at KRW 105,900.00, down 2.49 percent on the KSE.



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