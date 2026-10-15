Alimentiv Inc.: Alimentiv and International Bowel Ultrasound Group Expand Partnership to Include Ultrasound Training for Clinical Trials

Alimentiv and International Bowel Ultrasound Group Expand Partnership to Include Ultrasound Training for Clinical Trials

Partnership launches IUS-STAR, a structured training and certification program for clinical trial imaging professionals.

LONDON, ON and BERLIN, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentiv Inc., a global full-service GI clinical research organization providing clinical trials, medical imaging, and precision medicine services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and the International Bowel Ultrasound Group (IBUS) e.V, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) care globally using intestinal ultrasound (IUS), today announced the expansion of their exclusive partnership to further advance the use of IUS in clinical research.

Alimentiv and IBUS are launching the IUS Standardized Training and Acquisition for Research (IUS-STAR) Certificate, a scalable structured training and certification program that empowers sonographers, radiologists, and technologists with advanced, accelerated training in IUS for clinical trials. This program is designed to accelerate site readiness and expand access to qualified operators worldwide. It combines streamlined e-learning with applied scanning acquisition and iterative image review, providing operators with targeted feedback and support to build confidence and proficiency in delivering quality, protocol-compliant imaging to support clinical trial outcomes.

Stephanie Gonzalez, Chief Operations Officer, Alimentiv, commented,

"IUS-STAR reflects what this partnership does best: pairing IBUS scientific leadership with our global operational infrastructure, including Noto Case Manager technology for image review and quality oversight. For sponsors, that translates directly into faster site set-up and a growing pool of IUS-ready sites for IBD trials."

Since announcing their exclusive partnership in 2022, Alimentiv and IBUS have brought leading IUS expertise to the clinical trial environment in over 34 countries and advanced the standardization and implementation of IUS as a noninvasive imaging modality in IBD research.

Kerri Novak, President, IBUS, said,

"The use of intestinal ultrasound-a repeatable, well tolerated tool to comprehensively evaluate the bowel in clinical trials-is a significant advancement. It has the potential not only to improve the identification of patients with active disease, but also to make it more accessible and easier for patients to participate in clinical trials. In addition, cross-sectional imaging is crucial to advancing our understanding of disease processes and therapeutic response.

The International Bowel Ultrasound Group (IBUS), in collaboration with our partners at Alimentiv, is excited to bring forward a training pathway designed to support the highest possible quality and consistency of ultrasound images acquired for clinical trials. Through this training and certification program, participants will have the opportunity to review cases with experts, receive constructive feedback and coaching, and demonstrate their proficiency through certification. By supporting site readiness and standardized image acquisition, this program will help facilitate high-quality ultrasound data across clinical trials. We look forward to welcoming interest and participation in this important initiative."

As interest in noninvasive disease monitoring continues to grow, Alimentiv and IBUS remain committed to advancing education, standardization, and innovation in intestinal ultrasound to support researchers, study sites, sponsors, and ultimately patients living with GI diseases. Professionals interested in learning more about IUS-STAR can contact ius-star@bowel-ultrasound.org.

About Alimentiv

Alimentiv is a global GI-focused CRO, advancing the science of gastrointestinal (GI) clinical trials and medical R&D for more than 30 years. As a global full-service CRO dedicated to clinical, GI medical imaging and precision medicine services and solutions, Alimentiv partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to advance the development of novel therapies that lead to better outcomes for all patients living with GI diseases. Alimentiv is headquartered in London, Ontario, Canada, with a global footprint across its operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Learn more at alimentiv.com.

About IBUS

The International Bowel Ultrasound (IBUS) Group is a non-profit organization of international experts in bowel ultrasonography and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that is helping to make the use of intestinal ultrasound (IUS) more widespread. This group has pioneered global IUS education of interested gastroenterologists and other specialists who are caring for patients with IBD. The IBUS Group also provides a platform for research collaborations within the field of IBD. IBUS aims to advance research, education, and clinical applicability of IUS to ultimately improve personalized patient care and help contribute to management decisions and patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.ibus-group.org or contact office@bowel-ultrasound.org

Media contact: Alimentiv, Patty Thomson (PST time zone), Patty.Thomson@alimentiv.com

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