SEI Investments Company: SEI Appoints Kristie Edling-Day as Chief Information Officer

Transformation Leader to Advance SEI's Enterprise Technology Strategy, Platform Modernization, and Long-Term Growth Priorities

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the appointment of Kristie Edling-Day as Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting to Ryan Hicke, Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Edling-Day will lead the enterprise technology and product strategy and operations, including digital transformation, platform modernization, and cybersecurity governance. The appointment reinforces SEI's commitment to operational excellence and advancing the technology capabilities that will enable the firm's long-term growth ambitions.

Edling-Day will oversee SEI's technology and product organization and will be responsible for advancing the firm's multi-year technology and product roadmap, ensuring investments align with business objectives, client needs, and regulatory expectations. Alongside SEI leadership, she will drive cross-functional collaboration to accelerate innovation, strengthen operational capabilities, and deliver technology solutions that support the firm's strategic priorities.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO Ryan Hicke said:

"The future of financial services will be shaped by firms that can connect technology, innovation, and expertise to help clients navigate an increasingly complex environment. At SEI, we're investing in the talent, infrastructure, and technology that will strengthen our competitive advantages, support sustained growth, and deliver greater value for clients.

"Kristie brings an exceptional combination of technology expertise, strategic vision, operational discipline, and deep financial services experience. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing our technology and product strategy, accelerating responsible AI and data innovation across the enterprise, and helping us build the capabilities that will define what's next for SEI."

Edling-Day brings more than 20 years of technology, product, and strategy leadership experience spanning financial services, wealth management, enterprise transformation, and emerging technologies. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President and CIO for Advisor Technology and Enterprise Production Operations at LPL Financial, where she led technology supporting approximately 32,000 financial advisors and oversaw enterprise production operations, improving reliability and reducing operational risk. She helped define and operationalize the firm's enterprise AI strategy, led its early implementation, and played a key role in shaping enterprise technology strategy and presenting strategic priorities to the board.

Prior to LPL, Edling-Day spent 17 years at Vanguard, serving in several senior leadership positions, including CIO of Intermediary Technology and Chief Product and Information Officer for Financial Advisor Services. During her tenure, she led large-scale modernization efforts, technology transformations, and globally distributed teams supporting multi-trillion-dollar businesses and advisor platforms.

Edling-Day added:

"SEI is at an exciting point in its evolution, with a strong foundation, differentiated capabilities, and a clear vision for the future. As client needs and regulatory expectations continue to evolve, I see a meaningful opportunity to strengthen SEI's technology platforms, product capabilities, and data governance to enable the firm to operate with speed and resilience while delivering greater value to clients. I look forward to partnering across the organization to translate strategic priorities into meaningful business outcomes, building technology and product capabilities that help our clients better serve theirs and create lasting value for SEI."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of June 30, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $2.1 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "can," "continue," "seek," or similar expressions.

SEI's forward-looking statements include its current expectations as to:

the advancement of SEI's enterprise technology and product strategy, platform modernization, responsible AI and data innovation initiatives; and

the potential operational, client, growth, and long-term value benefits resulting from SEI's technology investments and this appointment.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control or are subject to change. Although management believes the assumptions upon which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in SEI's forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of SEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Alicia Rudd Valerie Kerner SEI Vested +1 610-676-3887 +1 518-821-7555 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company