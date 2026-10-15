Axon Reports Significant Momentum Across Federal Sector as U.S. Government Fiscal Year Closes

Awards span across multiple agencies, supporting federal law enforcement, homeland security and veteran healthcare missions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced recent contract awards reflecting the growing adoption of its technology ecosystem across federal agencies.

From enhancing operational transparency with body-worn cameras to safeguarding VA hospitals, and protecting our nation's airspace, federal entities are leveraging Axon's connected solutions to modernize operations and better serve officers, veterans, and communities nationwide.

Recent Federal Highlights

Body-Worn Cameras and Digital Evidence Management: Federal agencies added over 22,000 Axon body-worn cameras and digital evidence management licenses, including translation tools this year.

Federal agencies added over 22,000 Axon body-worn cameras and digital evidence management licenses, including translation tools this year. Airspace Security with Counter-Drone Technology: Under an IDIQ contract, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chose Axon's Dedrone platform to deliver real-time airspace monitoring, drone identification, and threat mitigation for critical infrastructure protection.

Under an IDIQ contract, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chose Axon's Dedrone platform to deliver real-time airspace monitoring, drone identification, and threat mitigation for critical infrastructure protection. TASER Devices for VA Police: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) added over 1,600 TASER 10 devices to begin equipping VA police officers protecting medical centers, veterans and healthcare staff.

For more information: Axon: Secure Solutions for Federal Agencies

About Axon

Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology, relentlessly innovating to protect more lives in more places. Founder-led since 1993, Axon began with a mission to reimagine conflict in law enforcement and has grown into a global company serving everyone who takes on the responsibility of public safety, enterprise security, and national security - from first responders and governments to companies, frontline workers, and communities. Our trusted network connects TASER energy devices, cameras and sensors including body, fixed and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence and records management, real-time operations, immersive training, productivity tools, and AI-driven capabilities and insights. Designed to work seamlessly together, these solutions create a connected picture of safety that helps protect people and places with greater speed, clarity, and accountability.

Non-Axon trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Axon, TASER and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Responsible Innovation at Axon

At Axon, innovation is inseparable from responsibility. We believe technology must serve humanity, and every product we build is designed to solve the real challenges our customers face in protecting their communities. That means developing solutions in close collaboration with the people who use them and grounding our work in transparency, fairness, accountability, and privacy. Our independent Ethics & Equity Advisory Council provides ongoing input and feedback that helps shape our approach, ensuring we remain thoughtful and aligned with community needs as technology evolves. Learn more at axon.com/responsibility.

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Media Contact:

Kate MacKinnon

Vice President, Communications

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SOURCE Axon