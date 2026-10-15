AUTOCRYPT Celebrated As "Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year" In 2026 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Innovation in Automotive & Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a leading Physical AI security solutions provider, today announced it has been awarded "Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year" in the 7th annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.

AUTOCRYPT provides end-to-end cybersecurity across the vehicle lifecycle through a systems-level portfolio spanning lifecycle security management, interoperability testing, and regulatory compliance. Its key innovations include the CCC Applet Testkit, which enables early-stage Digital Key interoperability testing, and AutoCrypt M-CSTP Compliance, which delivers standards-based cybersecurity validation through a compact, flexible architecture.

"We are quickly moving beyond the vehicle, towards intelligent systems. Our reaction has been to deliver advancements that demonstrate our vision for cybersecurity as an integrated engineering discipline. Reliable and autonomous mobility for everyone can only be achieved with cybersecurity engineering throughout the vehicle lifecycle," said Duksoo Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "We're proud to be the recipient of 'Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year' in this year's AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program. We stand as a partner helping cybersecurity move beyond a discrete concern addressed at later stages of development, into a cross-layer requirement that must be considered throughout the software lifecycle."

The transportation technology sector is rapidly redefining the way people and goods move, transforming one of the world's largest and most vital industries. From autonomous driving technologies and advanced driver-assistance systems to connected vehicle platforms, electrification, and sustainable mobility solutions, transportation technology is delivering greater safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global automotive and mobility landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how vehicles are designed, manufactured, driven and maintained. From autonomous driving platforms and connected vehicle software to AI-driven safety systems, IoT-based fleet and telematics monitoring, and next-generation electrification and battery innovations, these innovations are enabling automotive companies to operate more efficiently, deliver safer and smarter transportation, and shape the future of how the world moves.

"AUTOCRYPT's breadth of capability enables OEMs and suppliers to manage cybersecurity as an integrated engineering discipline while providing the trusted foundation for the Physical AI ecosystem.

As Software-Defined Vehicles, robotics, and other Physical AI systems become more interconnected, cybersecurity can no longer be addressed through isolated products or point solutions," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. "AUTOCRYPT offers end-to-end cybersecurity infrastructure spanning the entire vehicle lifecycle. As the convergence of intelligent systems continues to accelerate, AUTOCRYPT is extending engineering principles to help build the trusted cybersecurity foundations for the Physical AI era."

About Autocrypt Co., Ltd.

AUTOCRYPT is a leading provider of Physical AI security solutions protecting autonomous and connected vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, robotics, defense, and bio-healthcare systems. Built on expertise in automotive cybersecurity engineering, penetration testing, security validation, and consulting, AUTOCRYPT delivers end-to-end cybersecurity across the system lifecycle. As the only designated automotive cybersecurity Technical Service (TS) provider in the Asia-Pacific region, the company supports OEMs and suppliers from vehicle development through post-production while enabling compliance with global standards. Today, the company is extending trusted security across vehicles, communications, and connected services to help shape the future of Physical AI security.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE AUTOCRYPT