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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 15:58 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Snom Technology GmbH: Snom urges businesses to prioritise sustainable and cost-effective communication investments

Repairability, interoperability and ongoing security updates are key to protecting long-term investments in business telephony

Elektronikwerkstatt_ Snom-Telefon in Reparatur

BERLIN, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the fourth quarter begins, companies are putting planned investments in IT and communication infrastructure into action while finalising budgets for the year ahead. The shift towards cloud communications, hybrid working and AI-supported applications, alongside growing cybersecurity demands, is accelerating modernisation. At the same time, businesses are under increasing pressure to ensure that technology investments remain sustainable and cost-effective over the long-term.

For professional telephony, this means looking beyond features and specifications. Business phones are long-term infrastructure investments, expected to deliver reliable performance for years. As platforms, communication services and working practices evolve, open standards, broad interoperability, regular firmware updates and the ability to maintain and repair devices are now more crucial than ever.

Safeguarding an investment starts with ensuring reliable service life

Future-proof communication infrastructure requires more than compatibility with an existing telephone system. Endpoints must also integrate into new cloud or UC environments, meet security requirements throughout their lifecycle, and be repairable when defects occur. As European initiatives concerning the right to repair advance, the availability of spare parts and opportunities to extend a product's lifecycle are gaining importance.

With its Repair Partner Programme, Snom puts this approach into practice. Qualified repair service providers gain access to original spare parts, technical documentation and repair guides, helping to make it possible to repair defective devices, instead of replacing them unnecessarily. This extends product lifecycles, reduces e-waste and helps organisations manage the total cost of ownership of their communication infrastructure over the long term.

"Anyone investing in communication infrastructure today should ask not only what a device can do, but how long it can be put to sensible use," explained Fabio Albanini, Senior Vice President Sales & Operations EMEA & APAC at Snom. "Interoperability, continuous updates and repairability are no longer side issues, but essential components of a long-term investment decision."

Hardware remains essential

Although communication is increasingly shifting to the cloud, physical endpoints remain the direct touchpoints between people and technology. Voice quality, ergonomics, security and reliability continue to influence how effectively modern communication platforms support everyday business operations. This applies across a wide range of environments, including offices, retail, logistics, healthcare and hospitality.

As organisations plan their infrastructure investments for 2027, Snom recommends looking beyond the next innovation cycle. Keeping devices secure, compatible and productive for longer can help businesses make more sustainable investment decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff5c01ca-d72f-4b91-a933-b7d13bd78f8c



PRESS CONTACT: snompr@outlook.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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