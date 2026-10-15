Already present in France, Belgium, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, Carsup continues its international expansion with the opening of its first concierge centre in Italy, in the Parco dei Medici district of Rome.

Located near the EUR business district and Fiumicino International Airport, the new site offers 60 spaces dedicated to prestige and collector vehicles.

Carsup offers a one-stop service for exceptional vehicles, combining secure storage, servicing, maintenance, vehicle transport and exclusive experiences.

Carsup, Europe's leading concierge service for exceptional cars, announces the opening of its first concierge centre in Italy, in Rome. With 60 spaces, the new site marks a new stage in the group's international development and enables Carsup to extend its range of services to Italian owners of prestige and collector vehicles.

A first Italian location in a strategic part of Rome

Located in the Parco dei Medici district, in south-west Rome, the new Carsup concierge centre enjoys a prime location at the junction of the residential neighbourhoods of west Rome, the EUR business district and the Italian capital's main transport infrastructure.

Just 15 minutes by car from Fiumicino International Airport and 30 minutes from Ciampino Airport, it offers access particularly well suited to owners of exceptional vehicles, especially international business clients who want to collect their car easily when they travel.

The centre also has quick access to the Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA), Rome's ring road, and to Via Portuense. Located outside the limited traffic zones (ZTL) of the historic centre, it allows owners to access their vehicle freely, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without the traffic restrictions of the heart of the capital.

Finally, its setting in a quiet area, away from the main tourist flows, meets the expectations of clients seeking discretion.

A comprehensive range of services for exceptional vehicles

With a capacity of 60 spaces, the new concierge centre offers owners of prestige, sports and collector vehicles a complete solution for managing and preserving their automotive assets.

In addition to secure parking, Carsup provides its clients with a range of personalised services, including vehicle servicing and technical monitoring, tailor-made transport, a proprietary mobile app to track the vehicle's condition in real time, and a club offering exclusive events.

With this first location in Rome, Carsup continues the international roll-out of its unique automotive concierge model, which combines a network of physical sites, personalised services and a technology platform dedicated to managing automotive assets.

"The opening of our first concierge centre in Italy marks a new stage in Carsup's international development. Rome is a strategic location, with a local and international clientele of exceptional vehicle owners. We chose Parco dei Medici for its accessibility, its proximity to the main business districts and Fiumicino airport, and also for the discretion this location offers," concludes Samuel Lelarge, CEO of Carsup.

About Carsup

Founded in France in 2019, Carsup is an international high-end automotive concierge company. Through its 26 concierge centres in France and across Europe, Carsup offers its clients complete management of their automotive assets: secure parking, care, tailored maintenance, premium transport and digital services. With an extensive network and an innovative technology platform, Carsup aims to become the international benchmark in the management and enhancement of prestige vehicles.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015754500/en/

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