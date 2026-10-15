Desert Oasis Healthcare Encourages Community to Explore Affordable Healthcare Options During Medicare Open Enrollment

Annual Medicare Open Enrollment period gives local residents an opportunity to review their coverage, compare costs and choose the healthcare plan that best meets their needs

PALM SPRINGS, CA AND COACHELLA VALLEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / With the cost of everyday living continuing to be an important concern for many families and older adults, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is encouraging people to take advantage of the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period to review their healthcare coverage and explore options that may help them save money while getting the care they need.

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7. During this time, people with Medicare can review their current coverage and make changes for 2027, including joining or changing a Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plan.

For many people, choosing healthcare coverage can feel complicated. DOHC encourages those who are eligible for Medicare to look beyond the monthly premium and consider the full picture, including doctor visits, prescription medications, hospital visits and more.

"At Desert Oasis Healthcare, we believe everyone deserves access to high-quality healthcare they can afford. Open Enrollment is an important time to ask questions, explore your options and make sure your healthcare coverage is meeting your needs without creating unnecessary financial stress," said Melissa Diaz, Director Member Growth and Retention at DOHC.

Depending on the plan and an individual's eligibility, most Medicare Advantage options include $0 monthly plan premiums, lower out-of-pocket costs for most services and additional benefits beyond Original Medicare. Costs and benefits vary by plan, which is why reviewing available options each year is important.

As one of the Coachella Valley's leading healthcare organizations, Desert Oasis Healthcare provides coordinated care through a broad network of primary care physicians, specialists and healthcare services designed to help patients receive the right care at the right time.

Residents do not have to navigate the Open Enrollment process alone. DOHC encourages individuals and families to ask questions, compare their options carefully and seek the assistance of a licensed local insurance broker.

Changes made during Medicare Open Enrollment generally take effect January 1, 2027. For more information about Open Enrollment, visit MyDOHC.com.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Founded in 1981, Desert Oasis Healthcare provides comprehensive healthcare services to more than 60,000 members and patients throughout the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities. Through its network of primary care physicians, specialists and healthcare services, DOHC is committed to providing coordinated, high-quality care close to home.

Media Contact

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Rob.Banchich@mydohc.com

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SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-encourages-community-to-explore-affordable-he-1235788