Wound Care Advantage Launches Luvo Assist Formulary to Standardize Wound Care Products Across Health Systems

Visual product education, GPO contract alignment and spend visibility help clinical and supply chain teams make informed wound care product decisions.

SIERRA MADRE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Medicare Part B spending on skin substitutes surpassed $10 billion annually by the end of 2024, according to the HHS Office of Inspector General.¹ For hospitals and health systems, that scrutiny adds urgency to a broader challenge: knowing which wound care products teams use, why they choose them and what they cost across the network.

Wound Care Advantage (WCA) today announced Luvo Assist Formulary, a visual wound care product formulary that brings approved products, clinical education, group purchasing organization (GPO) contract alignment, and usage and spend data into one place. Part of Luvo Assist, WCA's AI-assisted mission control for hospital wound care, the module helps clinicians find product guidance within their workflow while giving leaders visibility into product use across centers.

Product guidance where clinicians need it. A product list alone does not answer the questions clinicians face at the point of care. Luvo Assist Formulary combines clear product photos with information on intended wound applications, application guidance and built-in education. Clinicians can see whether a product is on their center's formulary or the health system's GPO contract, comment on a product and request help from a manufacturer's representative in one click.

One standard across the network. For supply chain and health system leaders, Luvo Assist Formulary connects product selection to contracted purchasing. Usage and spend by center help teams identify variation, spot spending drift and assess opportunities to standardize appropriate product use across the network.

The module brings together:

Visual product profiles with photos, wound applications and application education.

Formulary and GPO status to support selection of approved, contracted products.

Usage and spend by center to help leaders track purchasing patterns.

Direct representative access and product comments to make answers easier to find.

A spotlight on emerging products for clinical teams to explore.

Proven, Not Just Tested. WCA's clinical team has reviewed more than 500 wound care products, including skin substitutes, for evidence, cost-effectiveness and contract availability. Luvo Assist Formulary builds on a formulary used across WCA partner centers since 2023. It draws on wound care expertise shaped by more than one million patient encounters.

"Every hospital has a formulary. Very few know what it's doing for their patients or their budget," said Mike Comer, founder and CEO of Wound Care Advantage." Luvo Assist Formulary shows every nurse what the product looks like, how to use it and whether it's on contract, and it shows leaders what the whole network is using. That's how a health system gets the right product, for the right wound, at the right cost, and proves it."

As oversight of skin substitutes increases, access to product information and consistent selection practices matters. CMS's WISeR model uses technology, including AI, to support reviews of selected services in six states; licensed clinicians make all non-payment recommendations.² Luvo Assist Formulary supports informed product selection without replacing clinical judgment or payer coverage requirements.

Learn more about the LuvoAssist Formulary at: thewca.com/luvo-assist

Luvo Assist Formulary at a glance

What it is A network-wide, GPO-aligned wound care product formulary inside Luvo Assist For contracting & supply chain Standardization to contracted products, usage by center, spend drift and savings, and full transparency into where wound care dollars go For system leaders Lower supply cost, protected reimbursement and more predictable outcomes across every program For clinicians Education on appropriate product use and application, healing data and rep access in one place Proven Product formulary in use across WCA partner centers since 2023 Availability Available now at thewca.com/luvo-assist

Watch the 30-second video, here.

For wound care manufacturers, the module also provides a place for clinical teams to learn about products and request representative support within their workflow.

What is a wound care formulary? A wound care formulary is an approved list of products a health system's clinicians use to treat wounds. Luvo Assist Formulary aligns that list to the system's GPO contracts, shows usage and spend by center, and educates clinicians on appropriate use.

How does a wound care formulary reduce hospital costs? Standardizing on vetted, contracted products cuts waste and variation between centers. Luvo Assist Formulary shows usage by center and where spend is drifting, so contracting and supply chain teams can hold savings across the network.

Why does appropriate skin substitute use matter for reimbursement? Medicare now pays a flat rate for skin substitutes.³ Under CMS's WISeR model, technology including AI supports reviews of selected services in six states, and licensed clinicians make all non-payment recommendations. Using the right product for the right wound, documented correctly, protects reimbursement.

About Wound Care Advantage

Wound Care Advantage (WCA) provides wound center management for hospitals and health systems. Through a turnkey model and Luvo Assist, its AI-assisted mission control for hospital wound care, hospitals get expert support while keeping their team, revenue, and data. Founded in 2002.

Media Contact:

Chris Schellenbach

info@thewca.com

1.888.484.3922

Sources

HHS Office of Inspector General, "Medicare Part B Payment Trends for Skin Substitutes Raise Major Concerns About Fraud, Waste, and Abuse" (OEI-BL-24-00420), September 2025: Part B spending on skin substitutes in non-institutional settings surpassed $10 billion annually by the end of 2024. CMS Innovation Center, Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) Model, launched January 1, 2026, including AI-assisted prior authorization review of skin substitutes in six selected states. CMS CY2026 Physician Fee Schedule final rule: skin substitutes paid as incident-to supplies at $127.28 per cm², revised to $127.14 per cm² by technical correction issued November 26, 2025, effective January 1, 2026.

SOURCE: Wound Care Advantage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wound-care-advantage-launches-luvo-assist-formulary-to-standardize-wo-1236434