Caprae Capital Services Launches Cold Mail & Handwritten Letters, Bringing Robo-Handwritten Direct Mail to Off-Market Deal Sourcing

Built on 5,000 to 10,000 pieces delivered per month, Caprae Capital Services partners directly with printers to offer handwritten-style letters and postcards roughly 25% to 50% below market, with cold call sequencing wrapped around every drop

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Caprae Capital Services today announced the launch of Cold Mail & Handwritten Letters , a direct mail service purpose-built for acquisition entrepreneurs, independent sponsors, and business development teams sourcing off-market deals. The service grows out of Caprae's in-house mail operation, which has delivered 5,000 to 10,000 pieces per month for clients over the past several months.

The number one request from those clients was consistent: handwritten mail. Owner-operators open a handwritten envelope. They do not open a window envelope with a laser-printed address block, and after enough volume the data on that is unambiguous.

Engineering the Handwriting

Caprae Capital Services produces robo-handwritten letters built to survive scrutiny at the mailbox:

Scribbles and natural pen inconsistency

Indentations that do not line up

Letter sizing that varies mid-word

Handwriting that tilts downward toward the end of the letter, the way a real hand tires

Conventional typeset options for teams that prefer them

Yellow or seasonally colored envelopes

"The detail nobody gets right is the tiredness. Real handwriting drifts down and gets sloppier toward the end of a page because a human hand is fatiguing. We built that in. An owner is not evaluating your envelope consciously, they are deciding in half a second, and that half second is the entire product," said Kevin Hong, Founder of Caprae Capital.

Pricing Built on Aggregation

Rather than reselling a print vendor, Caprae partnered directly with printing companies and aggregates all customer orders into consolidated runs shipped twice monthly. That aggregation produces the bulk rate, and pricing lands roughly 25% to 50% below market as a result.

200-piece minimum order

Monthly subscription rate and a separate non-subscription rate both available

Volumes below the minimum quoted as custom pricing

"We were already sending five to ten thousand pieces a month for clients. At that volume you stop being a customer of the print industry and start being able to negotiate with it. So we went direct to the printers and passed the difference on," said Hong.

Personalization and Address Appends

The service uses language models and a client-specific branding profile to personalize each piece at scale, and handles home and residential address appends so buyers can reach owners where mail actually gets opened rather than where a corporate registry says to send it.

Mail Works Best With a Voice Attached

The highest-performing configuration pairs mail with calling. Caprae's cold calling team sequences calls before and after a mail drop, so the letter arrives into a conversation already in progress rather than cold.

"Mail alone is a lottery ticket, and calls alone are a grind. Sequenced together, call, letter, call, the letter stops being an interruption and becomes a follow-up to a conversation the owner already remembers having," said Hereford Johnson, Principal Advisor at Caprae Capital.

To learn more, visit Caprae Capital Services at Cold Mail & Handwritten Letters .

About Caprae Capital

Caprae Capital is a next-generation M&A platform redefining how acquisition entrepreneurs buy and build great companies. Through its Search as a Service model, proprietary CLOVER platform, and curated bench of expert advisors, Caprae provides the hands-on support entrepreneurs need without the bloat, friction, or red tape of traditional M&A. Founder-led, operator-driven, and globally expanding, Caprae is where the next generation of dealmakers come to win.

Contact Information

Zackary Beckham

Founder

zackary@capraecapital.com

480-518-2592

SOURCE: Caprae Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caprae-capital-services-launches-cold-mail-and-handwritten-lette-1236934