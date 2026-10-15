Three Additional Holes Average 10.0 Metres Grading 1.49% Copper and Confirm Continuity of the Mineralized System at Depth

Highlights

Three additional drill holes successfully intersected copper mineralization.

Average intersection for these 3 holes of 10.0 metres grading 1.49% copper .

. Compares favourably with previously reported average of 12.4 metres grading 1.43% copper from our previously completed sixteen drill holes.

from our previously completed sixteen drill holes. Confirms continuity of the mineralized system down dip.

19 consecutive drill holes have now intersected copper mineralization.

have now intersected copper mineralization. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth.

Results continue to support the potential for growth of the Butembo copper system.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Copper Intelligence Inc. (OTCID: CUAI) is pleased to report results from three additional diamond drill holes completed at its flagship Butembo Copper Project in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The three drill holes were designed to test the continuity of the Company's copper-bearing horizon down dip from previously reported mineralized intersections. All three holes successfully intersected the targeted mineralized zone, further extending and confirming the continuity of the deposit at depth.

The latest holes returned an average mineralized thickness of 10.0 metres grading 1.49% copper, demonstrating a consistent outcome when compared to the Company's previously reported sixteen drill holes, which averaged 12.4 metres grading 1.43% copper.

These results are particularly significant as they confirm that both copper grades and mineralized thicknesses are being maintained as the system extends down dip, supporting management's view that Butembo hosts a robust and laterally extensive sediment-hosted copper system with substantial growth potential.

With these latest results, Copper Intelligence has now completed and reported nineteen consecutive drill holes, all of which have successfully intersected copper mineralization within the targeted stratigraphic horizon.

Andrew Groves, the Chairman of Copper Intelligence, commented:

"These latest results continue to reinforce our confidence in the scale and consistency of the Butembo copper system. The objective of this drilling was to test the continuity of mineralization down dip, and the results demonstrate that both grade and thickness are being maintained as the system extends to depth. Importantly, every drill hole completed to date has intersected copper mineralization, providing growing confidence in the predictability of the deposit and its potential to support a significant copper resource."

The Company believes the continued demonstration of geological continuity is a critical milestone in advancing Butembo toward resource definition. Consistent thicknesses and grades across a growing drill dataset strengthen the geological model and support the potential for expansion of the known mineralized footprint.

Mineralization remains open along strike and down dip, and ongoing drilling is aimed at further defining the scale of the system and supporting future resource estimation initiatives.





Photo of core in borehole 018 at depth of 66m highlighting the internal makeup consisting of fracture hosted native copper, as well as chalcopyrite

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About Copper Intelligence

Copper Intelligence is a U.S.-publicly traded copper exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Copper Intelligence "CUAI" is the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States. The company's strategy is aligned with the growing global demand for secure, diversified, and responsible sources of critical minerals. Copper has become one of the most strategic commodities of our time, essential for electrification, decarbonization, and digital transformation. From renewable energy to EVs, drones, data centers, and infrastructure, it underpins nearly every global growth sector. According to the Copper Development Association, $254 billion in annual US economic output depends on copper production and distribution.

The company maintains a focus on responsible sustainable development and community engagement in the regions where it operates. The Democratic Republic of Congo's copper production is among the largest in the world, with the DRC accounting for 65% of newly announced copper reserves worldwide in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319186