webhotelier | primalres rebrands as revplus, entering the era of a unified ecosystem

One of Europe's largest hospitality technology groups, by properties served, adopts a single identity, reflecting its evolution into a complete e-business ecosystem for hospitality

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- webhotelier | primalres, one of Europe's largest hospitality technology groups by number of accommodation properties served, announced today its rebrand to revplus. The new identity marks a pivotal moment in the group's 18-year history, as it moves to build a modern, truly unified ecosystem giving properties faster workflows and more opportunities for revenue growth.

The first building blocks of the group's new approach will be unveiled on Sunday, 22 November, at an event held during the Xenia trade fair in Athens, starting with the group's flagship product: the booking engine. The group's team brought together the experience gained from the 21,800+ properties that trust webhotelier | primalres to create the revplus booking engine. Designed from the ground up for even higher conversion, the new next-gen booking engine features - among others - a completely new UI, mobile-first architecture, one-flow multi-room booking, dynamic content displaying the right information at the right moment, and smart rate grouping that makes choosing a rate simple and appealing. All this, with the same lightning-fast loading times and through the familiar extranet.

In the same spirit, the new revplus channel manager completes the unified ecosystem with all the tools every manager needs for optimized distribution. The event will also showcase all of the group's latest work on AI tools and applications.

The name revplus reflects the group's new era. 'rev' stands for the revolutionary way the revplus ecosystem is changing how properties operate, how they reach their markets and how they create memorable experiences for their guests. 'plus' stands for the added value that comes when every product works as part of a single unified ecosystem.

"Our new name marks a very important moment in the group's 18-year history. Until now, our products were connected to one another, but each one ran as a separate application. That is now changing, and hospitality businesses are getting what they have been asking the industry for years: a truly unified ecosystem. We are redesigning every one of our products around a single way of working and connecting. For properties, this means less complexity, faster workflows, data at the moment they need it, extensive automation, better decisions and opportunities for revenue growth," said Panos Kontozamanis, CEO of the revplus group.

The group traces its roots back to 2008 with two companies: one created the webhotelier booking engine, and the other created primalres channel manager. The two companies later joined forces, and the group gradually grew into a complete e-business ecosystem for accommodation properties of every type and size. It offers a cloud-based property management system, an all-in-one platform for vacation rentals, specialized payment solutions for properties, an AI-powered revenue management system, and a B2B marketplace connecting properties with more than 55,000 travel agencies in 160 countries. This core product suite is extended by 36 add-ons and 8 workspace apps that cover every need a property has, from website conversion optimization and loyalty & CRM programs to market intelligence and IoT-powered sustainability solutions.

With 21,800+ properties in 39 countries, revplus is the market leader in Greece and Cyprus, serving 400+ properties in Italy and has a strong presence in the Balkans.

About revplus

Revplus, founded in 2008, is one of the largest hospitality technology companies in Europe by number of properties served. It offers a complete e-business ecosystem that plays a key role in the digital transformation of hospitality businesses of every type and size, helping them increase revenue, simplify operations and deliver exceptional guest experiences. It serves 21,800+ properties in 39 countries, with offices in Greece, Cyprus, Italy and the Balkans.

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