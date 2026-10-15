Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market worth $10.94 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the autonomous underwater vehicle market is expected to reach USD 10.94 billion in 2031 from USD 3.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.4%. In terms of volume, it is likely to grow from 1,123 units in 2026 to 2,771 units by 2031.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.67 billion

USD 3.67 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.94 billion

USD 10.94 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 24.4%

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Trends & Insights:

The autonomous underwater vehicle market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing adoption of autonomous systems for defense surveillance, offshore infrastructure inspection, and deep-sea research. Advancements in energy systems, sensing technologies, and AI-enabled navigation are further enhancing mission capability and accelerating market expansion.

By type, the large AUV (>1000 meters) segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

By application, the military & defense segment is expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

By region, the European autonomous underwater vehicle market accounted for a 38.0% share in 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141855626

The global autonomous underwater vehicle market is primarily driven by the need for autonomous, reliable, and cost-efficient underwater systems capable of operating in hazardous or hard-to-reach environments across defense, energy, and scientific domains. Advances in underwater navigation, high-endurance power systems, and mission-specific payloads are encouraging operators to adopt next-generation AUV platforms that deliver higher accuracy, longer mission duration, and improved operational efficiency for deep-sea exploration, surveillance, and infrastructure inspection.

By type, large AUVs (>1,000 meters) are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

This dominance is supported by increasing demand for deep-sea exploration, subsea cable route mapping, as well as complex military missions that require long-duration operations beyond 1,000 meters. Large AUVs offer larger payload capacity, advanced sonar systems, and extended mission endurance, which makes them suitable for mine countermeasures, environmental monitoring, geophysical surveys, and other demanding underwater applications. The ability to operate autonomously for extended periods while collecting high-quality data further supports their adoption.

By system, propulsion & mobility is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Increasing mission complexity and the need for improved underwater maneuverability are driving investment in advanced propulsion and mobility technologies, including hybrid thrusters, low-noise electric drives and efficient buoyancy systems. These technologies support precise underwater navigation, improve energy efficiency, and extend mission endurance, which are important for both defense and commercial AUV applications. Continued development of propulsion and control technologies is further supporting the adoption of high-performance AUVs.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=141855626

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth in the Asia Pacific AUV industry is supported by expanding naval and coast guard capabilities, offshore energy development and increasing requirements for underwater surveillance and maritime security. Countries including China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are investing in subsea intelligence, mine countermeasures, and deep-ocean mapping to strengthen underwater capabilities. Rising offshore wind development, subsea infrastructure expansion, and government-funded marine research programs are also creating demand for advanced AUVs capable of persistent and precise operations. Increased investment in oceanographic research, environmental monitoring, as well as climate-related studies is further supporting the adoption of AUVs across research institutions, universities, and hydrographic organizations.

Kongsberg (Norway), Saab AB (Sweden), BAE Systems (UK), Exail Technologies (France), and Saipem S.p.A. (Italy) are among the key players operating in the autonomous underwater vehicle companies. These companies have established strong distribution networks across various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=141855626

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports & Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

Drone (UAV) Battery Market by Technology (Lithium-based, Nickel-based, Fuel Cell, Sodium-ion), Platform (Commercial, Government & Law Enforcement, Military), Capacity (<5, 5-20, 20-50, >50 AH), Component, Point of Sale, and Region - Forecast to 2031

UAV (Drone) Market by System (Airframe, Avionics, Propulsion, Payload), MTOW (<2, >=2 to <25, >=25 to <150, >=150 to <600, >=600 to <2,000, >=2,000 kg), Platform, Application, Wing Type, Control, Range, Compute Technology, Region - Global Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/autonomous-underwater-vehicles-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/autonomous-underwater-vehicles.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autonomous-underwater-vehicle-auv-market-worth-10-94-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302909768.html