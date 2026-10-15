Humidity Sensor Market worth $5.32 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global humidity sensor market is projected to grow from USD 3.64 billion in 2026 to USD 5.32 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Humidity Sensor Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Humidity Sensor Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 3.64 billion

USD 3.64 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 5.32 billion

USD 5.32 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 6.5%

Humidity Sensor Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the humidity sensor market is being accelerated by the expansion of industrial automation and real time environmental data monitoring across enterprises. This leads to an increase in connected sensing nodes per individual facility. As accuracy tolerances tighten and building control architectures become decentralized, traditional analog sensing approaches are being replaced. Enterprise operators are adopting advanced technologies such as microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors, CMOSens platforms, and integrated digital bus communication architectures. This technological transition expands the overall market value. Emerging applications include smart heating ventilation and air conditioning automation, automotive climate and anti-fogging control, medical cold chain monitoring, and cleanroom environmental regulation.

By type, the capacitive segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

By measurement technique, the absolute segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user application, the environmental monitoring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the humidity sensor market, by end-use application, during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the humidity sensor market during the forecast period.

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Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for secure, high-speed, and ultra-low-latency wireless connectivity across manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, healthcare, mining, defense, and enterprise campus applications. The rapid progress in edge computing, cloud-native core architectures, network slicing, and real-time AI analytics is creating strong demand for Humidity Sensor infrastructure capable of supporting mission-critical, automated, and data-intensive operations. End users are increasingly exploring standalone (SA) 5G, non-standalone (NSA) 5G, and micro-network deployments to improve operational efficiency, protect proprietary data, support complex industrial environments, and enable scalable enterprise automation. Growing investments in network hardware systems such as radio access network (RAN) hardware, base stations, small cells, edge servers, and core gateways are further strengthening demand for advanced Humidity Sensor solutions worldwide.

The relative segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Humidity Sensor market, by measurement technique, during the forecast period.

Relative humidity measurement is expected to maintain a dominant share of the humidity sensor market due to its ability to deliver reliable moisture monitoring across standard operating temperature ranges. These relative humidity measurement systems can operate across industrial facilities, HVAC systems, data centers, connected hospitals, and agricultural environments with reliable environmental monitoring. Relative humidity sensors are increasingly being deployed for real-time environmental monitoring, process control, climate management, and moisture-sensitive applications. Their measurement capability enables accurate monitoring of ambient air moisture levels in environments governed by strict humidity control requirements.

Thermal sensors are expected to record the highest CAGR in the humidity sensor market, by type, during the forecast period.

Thermal conductivity humidity sensors require specialized design and manufacturing considerations, such as matched thermistor selection, sealed reference chamber optimization, bridge signal conditioning circuitry, high-temperature calibration, and corrosion-resistant housing deployment. These components form the primary functional framework for absolute humidity sensing solutions and directly influence measurement precision, response time, long-term stability, and operational durability. The segment is witnessing strong demand as industries integrate continuous moisture monitoring across industrial drying kilns, pharmaceutical formulation, chemical reactors, high-temperature food processing, and specialized combustion systems. Continuous developments in digital signal output integration, ruggedized probe packaging, low-power bridge monitoring, and industrial IoT platform connectivity are further enhancing measurement efficiency and data processing capabilities. As environmental monitoring solutions transition toward demanding industrial automation, thermal conductivity humidity sensors are expected to remain a primary growth driver in overall market expansion.

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Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the humidity sensor network market throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to maintain a dominant position in the humidity sensor industry, supported by strong industrial manufacturing ecosystems, increasing investments in Industry 4.0 initiatives, and rising adoption of automation across China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and other key regional markets. The region is witnessing rapid expansion of electronic manufacturing and automotive production hubs driven by advancements in MEMS sensor technology, IoT-enabled environmental monitoring, HVAC systems, and automated process control. Growing demand for precise humidity sensing in industrial automation, consumer electronics, agricultural monitoring, healthcare, food processing, and smart building management is further supporting market expansion. Several sensor manufacturers and technology vendors in the region are actively expanding their product portfolios, improving fabrication capabilities, and strengthening commercial distribution strategies. In addition, government-led digital transformation policies, expanding semiconductor manufacturing facilities, and supportive industrial modernization initiatives are expected to strengthen further Asia Pacific's leading position in the global Humidity Sensor market.

Major companies operating in the humidity sensor companies include Amphenol Advanced Sensors (US), Honeywell International INC. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Setra Systems (US), Sensirion AG(Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Teracom (Sweden), Bosch Sensortec GMBH (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan).

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