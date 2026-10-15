Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Alain Tremblay, Chief Executive Officer, Ni-Co Energy Inc. ("Ni-Co Energy", "Ni-Co" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICE) along with members of the Company's executive team, Board of Directors and guests, joined Roy Wefuan, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing to TSXV.





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Ni-Co Energy is a Québec-focused mineral exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Kremer nickel-copper-cobalt project, located in ZEC Lavigne, approximately 90 km north of Montréal. Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since July 2026, Ni-Co Energy was the only Québec-headquartered company to complete an initial public offering on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2026 to date. The Company is currently drilling Kremer-2, its highest-priority untested target, as part of a funded and permitted drill program of approximately 7,500 metres. Ni-Co's team is supported by Technical Advisor Robert Wares, P.Geo., who was responsible for the discovery of the Canadian Malartic gold deposit, and by a two-year research collaboration with the University of Ottawa, supported by an NSERC Alliance Grant, aimed at refining exploration targeting at Kremer. The Company is focused on critical minerals for electrification and the energy transition.

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