Compounding Pharmacy Market worth $21.01 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Compounding Pharmacy Market is projected to reach USD 21.01 billion by 2031 from USD 15.48 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 480 market data tables and 60 figures spread across 350 pages and an in-depth TOC on the 'Compounding Pharmacy Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Compounding Pharmacy Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 15.48 billion

USD 15.48 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 21.01 billion

USD 21.01 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.3%

Compounding Pharmacy Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share of ~43.5% of the compounding pharmacy market in 2025.

By product, the oral drugs segment accounted for the largest market share of ~33.4% in 2025.

By compounding type, the pharmaceutical dosage alteration segment is projected to be the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

By end user, adults patients dominated the market in 2025, with a share of 58.3%.

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The market is growing due to several key factors, such as the increasing push for safety in ready-to-administer (RTA) and standardized doses and the trend toward personalized doses. Additionally, ongoing demand has created a supply gap for GLP-1 drugs, boosting growth in the compounding pharmacy market.

The compounding pharmacy market is expected to grow, driven by demand for personalized, patient-specific medications, particularly for patients needing customized dosages, dosage forms, or formulations not available as commercially manufactured drugs. Compounding pharmacies provide specialized capabilities for sterile and non-sterile formulations, customized dosage strengths, and alternative delivery formats, supporting individualized treatment across various therapeutic areas. As demand for personalized healthcare and customized drug therapies continues to expand, the need for advanced compounding facilities, automation, quality control, and standardized compounding processes is expected to increase.

By compounding type, the pharmaceutical dosage alteration segment accounted for the largest share of the compounding pharmacy market in 2025.

By compounding type, the global compounding pharmacy market is divided into pharmaceutical dosage alteration, pharmaceutical ingredient alteration, and currently unavailable pharmaceutical manufacturing. In 2025, the pharmaceutical dosage alteration segment held the largest share of the compounding pharmacy market, driven by growing demand for patient-specific medication strengths and dosage forms. Dosage alteration enables pharmacists to modify drug concentrations to meet individual therapeutic requirements, particularly for pediatric & geriatric patients and those with swallowing difficulties. Increasing adoption of personalized medicine, combined with advances in precision compounding techniques and stringent quality standards, further supports the segment's growth.

By therapeutic application, the hormone replacement therapy segment will be the fastest-growing market from 2026 to 2031.

By therapeutic application, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the compounding pharmacy market, driven by increasing awareness of personalized treatment options for hormonal imbalances and age-related conditions. Compounded HRT allows customization of hormone type, dosage, and delivery method, such as creams, gels, troches, or injections, tailored to individual patient needs, enhancing efficacy and minimizing side effects compared to standard commercially available therapies. The rising prevalence of menopause-related symptoms, andropause, and other endocrine disorders has fueled demand for individualized therapies that address unique hormonal profiles. Advances in formulation technologies, including bioidentical hormones and transdermal delivery systems, have improved absorption, stability, and patient compliance. Expanding access through specialty and retail pharmacies, coupled with ongoing research on long-term efficacy and safety, reinforces hormone replacement therapy's role as the fastest-growing application in the global compounding pharmacy market.

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North America accounted for the largest regional share in the compounding pharmacy market in 2025.

The compounding pharmacy market is divided into five segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global compounding pharmacy market, supported by well-established healthcare infrastructure, high demand for personalized medications, and the strong presence of specialized compounding pharmacies. The US drives regional growth through widespread adoption of customized dosage forms, including sterile preparations, hormone replacement therapies, and topical medications. Established regulatory frameworks, particularly FDA and USP standards, further support quality and patient safety. Additionally, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, drug shortages, and growing demand for patient-specific therapies are driving the adoption of compounded medications across hospitals, clinics, and specialty pharmacies.

Key Players

Leading players in the Compounding Pharmacy companies include Baxter (US), Empower Pharmacy (US), B. Braun (Germany), Fagron (Netherlands), and QuVa Pharma (US).

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Compounding Pharmacy Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The compounding pharmacy market is witnessing growing strategic investment as companies strengthen capabilities in sterile and non-sterile compounding, 503A patient-specific preparations, 503B outsourcing, automation, quality systems, and nationwide distribution. Recent transactions show buyers prioritizing scalable compounding platforms, specialized formulations, and outsourced sterile manufacturing capacity rather than focusing only on traditional retail pharmacy operations. Fagron's acquisition of University Compounding Pharmacy for approximately USD 41.5 million strengthened its US 503A platform, while Hims & Hers' USD 31 million acquisition of MedisourceRx expanded its access to an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility. Fagron has also continued to invest in compounding through acquisitions such as CareFirst Specialty Pharmacy and Amber Compounding Pharmacy. These developments indicate continued investment in customized formulations, sterile production capacity, regulatory-compliant infrastructure, automation, and geographically scalable pharmacy networks.

Revenue Shift Context

The compounding pharmacy market is gradually shifting from a predominantly prescription-by-prescription retail model toward a broader revenue mix that includes recurring institutional contracts, outsourced sterile compounding, ready-to-administer products, specialized therapeutic formulations, and technology-enabled pharmacy services. Traditional patient-specific preparations remain an important revenue pool; however, hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty practices increasingly seek integrated solutions covering formulation, sterile preparation, quality testing, packaging, logistics, traceability, and reliable supply. Fagron's expansion across 503A and 503B compounding platforms reflects the shift toward a mix of patient-specific and institutional revenue streams, while transactions involving facilities such as MedisourceRx highlight the growing importance of outsourced sterile-compounding capacity. Over the forecast period, revenue growth is therefore expected to increasingly favor scalable sterile-compounding platforms, recurring hospital and clinic contracts, customized specialty formulations, automated production, and digitally integrated ordering and fulfillment services.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions in the compounding pharmacy market during 2025-August 2026 are increasingly focused on expanding 503A patient-specific compounding, 503B outsourcing capacity, sterile and non-sterile formulation capabilities, geographic reach, and access to specialized compounding ingredients and packaging infrastructure. Buyers are prioritizing scalable platforms that strengthen recurring prescription and institutional revenues while expanding access to hospitals, clinics, prescribers, and patients. Recent examples include Fagron's acquisition of University Compounding Pharmacy (UCP) to strengthen its nationwide US 503A/503B platform, as well as its acquisitions of CareFirst Specialty Pharmacy, Amber Compounding Pharmacy, Amara, and Magilab to deepen its presence across North America, APAC, and Europe.

COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description January 2026 Acquisition Fagron (Netherlands) University Compounding Pharmacy (US) Fagron completed the acquisition of UCP, a California-based 503A compounding pharmacy focused on hormones, urology, and health & wellness. The acquisition strengthens Fagron's nationwide US platform spanning 503A patient-specific and 503B outsourcing services. The transaction had an enterprise value of approximately USD 41.5 million. January 2025 Acquisition Fagron (Netherlands) Injeplast (Brazil) Fagron acquired Injeplast, enhancing its Essentials strategy by expanding its product portfolio and customer base in Latin America. January 2025 Acquisition Fagron (Netherlands) CareFirst Specialty Pharmacy (US) Fagron acquired CareFirst Specialty Pharmacy in North America. This acquisition allows Fagron to meet the growing demand for personalized healthcare solutions.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players hold an estimated 15-20% of the compounding pharmacy market, indicating a fragmented competitive landscape. The market remains fragmented, with no single company exercising dominant control across the full spectrum of compounding services. Leading players include Baxter (US), Empower Pharmacy (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Fagron (Netherlands), and QuVa Pharma (US), among others. Their presence spans sterile and non-sterile compounding, customized dosage forms, ready-to-administer preparations, pharmaceutical ingredients, and specialized pharmacy services. The coexistence of large-scale compounding providers and specialized pharmacies creates opportunities for continued competition and consolidation, particularly as companies expand automation, sterile compounding capabilities, quality-control systems, and customized medication services.

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