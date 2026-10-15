Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Hansø, the direct-to-consumer brand behind #1 America's most popular louvered pergola line, announced an expanded size lineup for its premium luxury Apex pergola. The four new dimensions - 12x19ft, 12x16ft, 10x16ft, 13x16ft - are designed to fit the range of real American backyard footprints. Additionally, a new color and a lineup of exclusive new accessories for Apex are now available at hansohome.com.

Hansø

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Hansø Apex is engineered for homeowners who won't settle for anything less than the best: T6 aerospace-grade aluminum, AkzoNobel powder coating, up to 167 mph wind rating (Category 5 hurricane-rated), up to 65 PSF snow load. Until now, those specs came with a catch - homeowners with unconventional backyard dimensions had to choose between a pergola that fit their space or one built to that standard. The new size options remove that trade-off.

Apex is also getting three new exclusive accessories compatible with every size:

Glass Walls

Shutter Walls

Ceiling Fan

"Backyards aren't one-size-fits-all, so pergolas shouldn't be either," said Darius Kunca, CEO of Hansø. "We kept hearing from homeowners the need for more sizes, so we engineered new dimensions without cutting a single corner on the wind and snow ratings that make Apex the strongest pergola on the market."

Every Apex pergola, regardless of size, is engineered for 40+ years of use and ships with Hansø's 10-year warranty and 100-day money-back guarantee - sold direct-to-consumer, with no dealer markup.

Hansø is a direct-to-consumer brand selling premium louvered pergolas that combine Scandinavian design with American engineering. By selling direct, with no middlemen or dealer markup, Hansø delivers professional-grade modular pergola systems at a fraction of the traditional cost. Learn more at hansohome.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318076