Onebrief announced today the renewal and expansion of its agreement with Air Mobility Command (AMC). The expanded agreement extends Onebrief from AMC headquarters to the command's Wings, connecting force-wide planning with the units that generate Global Reach for Global Power. Onebrief is an AI-powered command decision platform that unifies operational data, planning, and continuous simulation to accelerate military decision-making.

Over the past year, AMC planners moved core planning work into Onebrief, including orders production and recurring battle rhythm events. During Weapons and Tactics Conference preparation in August 2026, the command's tactics directorate used Onebrief as the sole planning product for the event, carrying a single plan from mission analysis through the brief delivered to the AMC Commander.

"Mobility sets the theater. This past year was about AMC planning at a tempo that cut logistical constraints on Combatant Commanders and provided them with increased optionality," said Grant Demaree, Chief Executive Officer of Onebrief.

This marks the second consecutive fiscal year Onebrief supported AMC through real-world operations. In the most recent year, that support spanned two Combatant Commands. AMC is now building its continuity of operations planning directly in the platform across directorate sections.

Onebrief's work with AMC builds on growing adoption across U.S. and allied defense organizations. The platform powers planning within the U.S. Army's Next Generation Command and Control environment, recently achieved FedRAMP Class D (High) Certification through Second Front's Game Warden platform, and was selected by NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic for its Decision Superiority for NATO Warfighters challenge.

Looking ahead, Onebrief is supporting AMC planning for Mobility Guardian 27, with planning products for the exercise already developed in the platform.

About Onebrief

Onebrief is an AI-powered platform that enables commands to optimize workflows and transform operations. It was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2026. Designed for the military, this foundational system enables forces to generate superhuman outputs: brilliant decisions, split-second coordination, and distributed collaboration. Learn more at onebrief.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Bob Hartline media@onebrief.com 512-439-9195