AEG Presents has announced the acquisition of Auguri Productions, a leading company in artist production and development in France. The acquisition marks the next step in AEG Presents' growth strategy within the French market, further strengthening its expertise in identifying, developing and supporting local talent.

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AEG Presents Drives Future Growth in France With the Acquisition of Auguri Productions

Founded in 1997 by its President and Founder Charles Bensmaine, Auguri Productions has established itself over the years as one of France's leading companies in artist development. Passionate about nurturing talent and bringing nearly three decades of experience to the industry, Bensmaine and his team have played a key role in launching and developing the careers of numerous major artists from the French and French-speaking music scene, including Stromae, Angèle, Louane, Julien Doré, David Guetta, Dominique A, Philippe Katerine, -M-, Gazo, Sofiane Pamart, Tiakola, Gaël Faye, Vanessa Paradis, Thomas Dutronc, Yodelice and Jain.

Following the acquisition, Auguri Productions will leverage the scale, expertise and international network of AEG Presents, unlocking new development opportunities for its artists and helping connect local talent with global audiences.

Adam Wilkes, President and CEO of AEG Presents Europe, said:

"France has an extraordinary depth of artistry, a vibrant live music culture and a generation of artists with real international potential. Charles and the Auguri team have earned their reputation by recognising those artists early on and helping them build careers with lasting relevance. Bringing Auguri into AEG Presents deepens our roots in France and creates a meaningful bridge between that local expertise and our global platform. I'm thrilled to welcome Charles and the team as we build this next chapter together."

Charles Bensmaine, President and Founder of Auguri Productions, said:

"I am very pleased to be joining AEG Presents with my team and to open this new chapter in Auguri's history. This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our development in the French market while giving the artists we work with even greater access to AEG Presents' international network and opportunities. We share the same ambition: to identify, develop and support artists over the long term."

Arnaud Meersseman, President of AEG Presents France, added:

"The addition of Auguri Productions to AEG Presents represents a major opportunity to strengthen our growth in the French market. Charles Bensmaine and his team bring unique expertise in artist development and career building. Their know-how is a perfect complement to our existing activities and will enable us to further strengthen our ability to identify and develop local talent, while offering artists new opportunities both in France and internationally."

AEG Presents continues to expand its European footprint across the UK, Norway, France, Germany and Benelux, further strengthening its position as one of the region's leading live entertainment companies. Through its network of strategic partnerships, AEG Presents leverages local expertise, industry relationships and global reach to deliver greater opportunities for artists and audiences.

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a true focus on artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity and community.

Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events including the iconic Coachella Valley Music Arts Festival, the legendary New Orleans Jazz Heritage Festival, as well as British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock en Seine, We Love Green and All Points East continue to set the standard for the live music experience.

AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as ATEEZ, Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Céline Dion, ENHYPEN, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Tyler, The Creator.

Through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas and stadiums, as well as its renowned partner brands including The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, Outback Presents, PromoWest Productions and Zero Mile Presents AEG Presents has built a world-class infrastructure dedicated to artist development and audience reach.

For more information, visit www.aegpresents.com

ABOUT AUGURI PRODUCTIONS

Founded and developed by Charles Bensmaine, Auguri Productions has been supporting the development of artists and their live careers for nearly three decades. The company has built its reputation on recognized expertise in artist development, from emerging talent through long-term career development, as well as in the production of concerts and tours.

Over the years, Auguri Productions has contributed to the development of numerous leading artists from the French and French-speaking music scene, including Jain, Louane, Stromae, Gaël Faye, Yodelice, Oxmo Puccino, Arthur H, Juliette, Thomas Dutronc, Vanessa Paradis, Philippe Katerine.

Based in Paris, Auguri Productions draws on an experienced team and an in-depth knowledge of the French music ecosystem to support artists in developing their careers and live projects.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Stephanie Moses

stephanie.moses@aegpresents.co.uk