Verlingue consolidates its international offering by integrating Verlingue Portugal into the WBN network

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verlingue, an insurance broker specialising in corporate protection, is strengthening its international presence by integrating Verlingue Portugal into the Worldwide Broker Network (WBN), the world's leading network of independent brokers. This development is part of the Adelaïde Group's Better Future 28 strategy, which aims to make Verlingue the leading independent, family-owned insurance broker in Europe.

"Companies expect support that combines a global vision with local expertise. Our European offices, our sector-specific expertise, and our global partner network enable us to support their international growth. The integration of Verlingue Portugal into WBN reinforces this setup to serve our customers and aligns with our ambitions," says Vincent Harel, CEO of Verlingue.

An international offering built on complementary expertise

As a founding member of WBN, Verlingue has structured an international offering based on the complementary nature of its locations, expertise, and partners. The broker relies on its teams in France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Portugal, and Italy, as well as a network of independent brokers operating in more than 100 countries.

This organisation allows Verlingue to assist its customers in defining their insurance strategy, identifying risks, and implementing solutions tailored to local realities. It combines a deep knowledge of markets with the ability to coordinate operations on an international scale.

Verlingue's international offering thus addresses the growing complexity and interdependence of risks faced by businesses.

Verlingue Portugal joins the WBN network

The integration of Verlingue Portugal into the WBN network strengthens the system rolled out by Verlingue across Europe. It enables the subsidiary to expand its collaborations with fellow broker members of the network and contribute more directly to supporting companies operating in the Iberian Peninsula.

For Verlingue's customers, this development makes it easier to align their insurance programmes across the countries where they operate. It helps connect a global strategy with the requirements of each market.

Verlingue Portugal's membership in WBN helps reinforce the expertise, European footprint, and capacity to oversee risk management for its customers.

About Verlingue

Verlingue is an insurance broker, subsidiary of the Adelaïde Group. Verlingue's goal is to harness corporate risk management and employee protection to drive its customers' value creation. In France, Portugal, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Italy, and through partners in over 100 countries, Verlingue works with its customers to better understand and anticipate new risks, and develop solutions to protect their businesses and their staff.

1,600 employees

€3.4bn in negotiated premium

5 countries

LinkedIn / www.verlingue.fr

Contact:

lfortin@mantu.com

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