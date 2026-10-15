Nokia Oyj: Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

15 October 2026 at 17:00 EEST



Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 2 142 361 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the incentive plans as announced on 2 October 2025.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 81 161 716.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity infrastructure, enabling the AI supercycle. We build networks that connect intelligence and deliver a comprehensive connectivity solution across fixed, mobile, IP, optical, core, and data center networks. With security by design, AI-driven innovation, and AI-optimized architecture, Nokia delivers trusted infrastructure that enables AI to scale and advances connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 931 580?507

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com