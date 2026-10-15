Centrical Launches Workforce Orchestration System to Turn Business Goals into Measurable Frontline Outcomes

New system builds and runs frontline performance programs from a business goal, getting smarter with every cycle.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrical today announced the launch of its Workforce Orchestration System for the hybrid frontline, which turns a business goal into a running performance program across people and AI agents. Business leaders declare the goal and desired outcome, and the system builds the program needed to deliver it, including KPIs, learning, coaching, role-play simulations, certifications, and challenges. It then runs the program through Centrical and connected third-party systems. Leaders review and approve the program before it goes into effect, and the system gets smarter by continuously evaluating actual results and adjusting dynamically.

Organizations set strategy at the top, but delivering it depends on changing behavior at scale, across the whole organization. Along the way, the goal gets lost. It passes through too many teams and systems, and no one owns it from end to end. AI adds more complexity. Organizations now have to manage people and AI agents together against shared business outcomes, while the pressure to run more programs, faster, keeps growing. Employees feel the shift, too: as AI agents take on more work, many worry about their own roles, and without a clear line from the goal to what each person does, the transformation stalls.

The Workforce Orchestration System closes the gap between strategy and execution by connecting the business goal directly to the people and AI agents responsible for delivering it. Unlike disconnected point solutions and systems that stop at insight, Centrical creates a continuous loop between business goals, the behaviors required to achieve them and business performance.

"Frontline leaders today have access to more information than ever before, but translating that into actions that drive real business impact remains incredibly difficult," said Gal Rimon, CEO and Founder of Centrical. "Organizations don't need more information, they need execution. The Centrical Workforce Orchestration System changes how quickly businesses can move by building and running the performance programs needed to achieve a business goal, then getting smarter with every cycle, while keeping people in control of the decisions that matter."

Start With the Goal. The System Builds the Program.

Until now, turning a business goal into frontline results meant juggling dozens of disconnected workstreams across departments and systems: separate KPIs, training, coaching and reporting, each run by a different owner. With the Workforce Orchestration System, leaders describe the goal and desired outcome in plain language, and the system builds a cohesive program needed to deliver it.

Key Capabilities:

Build: Leaders describe the goal and desired outcome in plain language. The system builds the program, including the objectives, KPIs, audiences, learning, coaching, role-play simulations and challenges.

Leaders describe the goal and desired outcome in plain language. The system builds the program, including the objectives, KPIs, audiences, learning, coaching, role-play simulations and challenges. Run: The system deploys the program across Centrical and the systems a business already uses, coordinating execution across employees, managers and AI agents. It connects with CRM, CCaaS, learning and conversation intelligence systems, drawing in data and delegating actions to the tools best placed to deliver them.

The system deploys the program across Centrical and the systems a business already uses, coordinating execution across employees, managers and AI agents. It connects with CRM, CCaaS, learning and conversation intelligence systems, drawing in data and delegating actions to the tools best placed to deliver them. Get smarter: As the program runs, the system learns which interventions drive better results and recommends adjustments based on performance and behavior.

As the program runs, the system learns which interventions drive better results and recommends adjustments based on performance and behavior. People stay in control: Leaders set the objectives, priorities and key decisions, and approve every recommended program or change before it goes into effect.





Built on a Decade of Frontline Behavior Change Data

For more than a decade, Centrical has helped Fortune 500 enterprises turn business goals into frontline behavior change and outcomes. That data set has informed a library of proven programs, skills and playbooks, drawn from tens of thousands of programs across millions of employees. This is the basis for Centrical's Frontline Codex.

Each customer adapts that library to their own Frontline Codex, a living context for how their business works, including its roles, skills, KPIs, policies and operational requirements.

The Frontline Codex brings together:

Skills that capture Centrical's proven frontline practices and instructions for building a program , which can be extended with partner expertise.

, which can be extended with partner expertise. Customer-specific context, including policies, regulatory requirements and operational knowledge .

. A living context graph connecting goals, KPIs, roles, departments, program elements, employee behaviors and outcomes, continuously enriched by what the system learns as a program runs.





Orchestrating the Hybrid Frontline

As AI agents take on more responsibilities across the frontline, organizations need to manage not only their performance, but the changing roles, skills and behaviors of the people working alongside them. This creates new requirements for measurement, accountability and performance management. The orchestration system enables organizations to adapt the programs as responsibilities shift, while maintaining human oversight and accountability.

"The next generation of customer service technology will need to do more than measure frontline performance," said Jim Davies, Analyst and Executive Partner at Actionary. "The real opportunity is to connect strategic intent directly to the behaviors, capabilities and actions required to deliver it. Centrical's approach is notable because it treats performance as a continuous execution problem, rather than a reporting or training problem."

Accelerating Time to Behavior and Business Impact

By removing the complexity required to translate a business goal into a running performance program, the Workforce Orchestration System shortens the time between setting a business objective and driving the frontline behaviors needed to deliver it. One leading retailer achieved an 8-point increase in Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) in just one month after launching a campaign through the system.

Available Now for Early Access

The Workforce Orchestration System is available now for early access.

To learn more, visit https://centrical.com/orchestration/.

See a live demo of the Workforce Orchestration System at Centrical's Demo Day, From Business Goal to Frontline Execution?, on November 10. Register at https://centrical.com/events/workforce-orchestration-demo-day-2026/.

Watch a short video illustrating how Centrical helps organizations align business goals with frontline execution, on YouTube: https://youtu.be/tBSXGu-sTno



About Centrical

Centrical is the Workforce Orchestration System for the hybrid frontline, where people and AI agents play as one team. Across sales, service, and operations, Centrical turns a business goal into a running performance program, building the KPIs, learning, coaching, simulations and challenges needed to turn strategy into frontline behavior, and behavior into outcomes. The system builds and runs the program across Centrical and connected systems, getting smarter with every cycle so organizations move from strategy to execution faster, while people remain in control of the decisions and judgment that matter.

Founded in 2013, Centrical serves Fortune 500 enterprises across 150 countries and 60 languages, with offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London. Customers include adidas, DHL, Deutsche Telekom, IHG, and two top-five U.S. banks. Centrical is recognized as a leader in Workforce Engagement Management by Frost & Sullivan and QKS Group.

For more information, visit www.centrical.com.

For inquiries, contact:

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry for Centrical

Centrical@rlyl.com