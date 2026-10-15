Recognition reflects Ryan's commitment to creating an exceptional team member experience as a global Firm built around local expertise

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named Great Place To Work Certified in eight countries for 2026: Australia, Canada, France, India, the Philippines, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Recognized on Great Place To Work Certification Nation Day, the achievement reflects the experience of Ryan's team members across its global workforce and underscores the Firm's commitment to building a workplace where people can grow, collaborate, and do their best work-regardless of geography, market, or language. Great Place To Work Certification is based on team member feedback, providing an independent perspective on workplace culture and the overall team member experience.

"Ryan has built a global Firm by investing in talented people who understand the markets they serve," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO at Ryan. "Our team members bring deep technical expertise, diverse perspectives, and local insight to every client engagement. That combination enables us to solve complex business challenges, deliver exceptional results, and provide the level of service our clients expect wherever they operate."

Ryan serves businesses around the world that are navigating increasingly complex tax, regulatory, and technology environments. The Firm brings together professionals across tax disciplines, industries, and jurisdictions to help clients address challenges that extend across the full spectrum of their businesses and multinational borders.

Ryan's global capability is supported by a focus on creating a consistent team member experience while recognizing the unique perspectives and needs of its teams in each market. With colleagues working across multiple regions and languages, Ryan's culture is designed to foster collaboration, professional growth, and knowledge sharing across borders.

For clients, global connectivity means access to a multidisciplinary team that can help them navigate tax and technology challenges wherever they do business. From tax recovery and consulting to compliance, advocacy, and technology, Ryan works alongside clients to address complex needs and create solutions that support their businesses over the long term.

"Our clients are operating in an increasingly interconnected world, and they need a boots-on-the-ground partner that can connect the dots across jurisdictions and tax disciplines," said Terry Gaylord, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Ryan. "That starts with having talented people who understand their markets, know their industries, and can collaborate across our global Firm. We are proud that our workplace recognition spans eight countries because it reflects the shared commitment and values our team members bring to serving clients every day."

To learn more about Ryan, its services, and the Firm's workplace culture, visit ryan.com.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Plano, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 7,100 professionals and associates serves over 74,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015615892/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Allie Bandemer

Senior Specialist, Public Relations and External Communications

Ryan

331.251.1050

allie.bandemer@ryan.com