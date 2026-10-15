From ESS News China Huadian has completed the first grid connection of a 100 MW/1,000 MWh compressed carbon dioxide (CO2) energy storage plant in Mulei County, Xinjiang, marking a significant milestone for this emerging long-duration storage technology. The facility achieved its initial grid connection on Sept. 30, according to China Huadian. Located in the Gobi Desert of Changji Prefecture, the project forms part of a renewable energy development comprising 600 MW of wind and 400 MW of solar capacity. The storage plant occupies approximately 565,000 square meters and incorporates five gas storage ...

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