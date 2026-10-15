Expanded vision reflects focus beyond wound care to advancing innovation across the full tissue restoration journey

BioLab Holdings announced today a new, larger mission with the launch of EmeraNova, a new corporate identity that reflects a broader ambition to advance tissue restoration across specialties, healing phases, and care settings. The launch marks the company's efforts to build a global platform focused on identifying promising technologies and accelerating their path into clinical practice.

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EmeraNova seeks partners around the world to bring promising technologies to market quickly and equip clinicians with advanced, effective solutions.

EmeraNova represents a vision to pursue emerging (Emer) and new (Nova) technologies by building an expanding toolbox of tissue restoration solutions, world-class support, and ways to bring together expert voices and clinical insights that will help shape what comes next. The company's roots in chronic wound care will inform its future trajectory in tissue restoration and remain strong as the company continues to supply its amniotic membrane product portfolio.

"BioLab was built on a commitment to improve patients' lives," said EmeraNova President CEO Jaime Leija. "With EmeraNova, we are widening that lens. We are looking at technologies around the globe with the ability to see how different solutions, specialties, and clinical insights can work together to create a more connected ecosystem of care. That broader perspective allows us to build on what has come before while bringing the right innovations forward faster for clinicians and the patients they serve."

The company's ever-evolving toolbox model represents its key product areas: Assess Differentiate, Diagnose, Debride, Control, Prepare, Restore Regenerate, Reassess, and Remodel Tissue. Across these categories, EmeraNova seeks partners around the world to bring promising technologies to market quickly and equip clinicians with advanced, effective solutions.

"As BioLab, we built our reputation in advanced wound care products," said EmeraNova Chief Transformation Officer Scott Swonger. "EmeraNova reflects a more comprehensive approach, led by the belief that tissue restoration is transformed by a continuous process, ongoing conversations, partnerships, and improving what's available to clinicians."

Furthering its mission to reach more patients, EmeraNova aspires to enter new care settings-including acute care and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs)-while continuing to improve and advance care delivery in outpatient and mobile wound clinics. The company hopes to broaden its clinical applications across surgery, sports medicine, vascular care, and aesthetics, and extend its innovations globally through international commercialization partnerships.

EmeraNova's commitment to helping shape the future of tissue restoration is reflected in its ongoing multi-product clinical research, with four clinical trials and three published, peer-reviewed retrospective studies run in 2026 alone.

EmeraNova will showcase its new brand and mission at the Symposium for Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) in Las Vegas this weekend, Oct. 16-18. Interested parties are encouraged to visit booth #241 to learn more about EmeraNova's tissue restoration technologies.

For more information on EmeraNova, its toolbox of solutions, and to learn more about its products, visit emeranova.com.

EmeraNova

EmeraNova is a Phoenix-based medical technology company focused on advancing tissue restoration. Through clinician-driven product strategy, entrepreneurial partnerships and rapid commercialization EmeraNova identifies, develops and delivers technologies across care settings. BLS Labs, LLC and BLS Sales Marketing, LLC are accredited by the Association for Advancing Tissue and Biologics (AATB), reflecting the organization's commitment to rigorous standards for quality, safety and operational excellence.

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Contacts:

Kwyn Lowe

Phone: 406.314.5120

Email: klowe@emeranova.com