Veteran games marketer crosses from the buyer side to a high-growth AdTech company, to supercharge Smadex's market position as a leader in CTV Mobile Advertising

Smadex, a leading performance advertising engine that helps the world's top app marketers grow across Mobile and Connected TV (CTV), today announced the appointment of Luis de la Cámara as Chief Marketing Officer.

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Luis de la Camara, new Chief Marketing Officer for Smadex

De la Cámara joins Smadex, a business unit of Entravision, from Rovio Entertainment (SEGA), the global entertainment company behind Angry Birds, where he served as Vice President of Global Marketing for 5 years and as a member of the leadership team.

Initiating his career at Electronic Arts, de la Cámara brings two decades of tier-1 gaming leadership to Smadex, spanning key commercial and marketing roles across 2K Games, Gameloft, King, Scopely, and Rovio. Throughout his career, he has led teams across AAA console gaming to free-to-play mobile gaming, stewarding iconic global intellectual property such as NBA2K, Candy Crush, and Angry Birds, while managing multi-million-dollar user acquisition budgets.

"Luis has spent his career on the receiving end of every ad-tech pitch in the business," said Jordi de los Pinos, Founder and CEO of Smadex. "He knows precisely how budget allocation and growth decisions are evaluated because he made them at the highest level. Bringing a proven advertiser into the CMO seat gives us an unmatched understanding of our customers' real-world pressures, and it positions Smadex to set a new standard for product, performance and world-class service."

For years, de la Cámara sat in the exact seat advertising platforms pitch to: architecting full-funnel acquisition, protecting brand equity, and holding ad-tech vendors accountable to incrementality, transparency, and bottom-line return on ad spend (ROAS). He brings a rigorous advertiser perspective to Smadex, as mobile marketers are challenged by signal loss and a myriad of options when looking for new growth opportunities beyond the walled gardens. In addition to his operational track record, de la Cámara brings a prominent industry voice and an extensive executive network across the mobile ecosystem, spanning Smadex's expanding market footprint.

It is also a bet on a specific shift in the market. Connected TV budgets have crossed over from linear, and the majority of CTV inventory is now transacted programmatically, yet CTV is still largely bought on reach and frequency rather than performance. Smadex has built its proposition on the premise that Mobile and CTV work together in unison, with the big screen driving impact and intent, whilst the small screen converts it. Having someone who has sat in the buyer's chair will help us fine-tune our value proposition.

"Our global footprint is scaling rapidly, and performance CTV has matured into a genuine growth engine for mobile-first advertisers," said Phil Gontier, Chief Revenue Officer of Smadex. "Luis brings deep empathy from the marketer's side and a clear vision for how we need to deliver. His perspective will be a major accelerator as we continue to expand across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC."

"For two decades on the advertiser side, my job was to separate genuine incrementality from empty platform promises," said Luis de la Cámara, CMO of Smadex. "The reality today is that much of the modern app economy's real value is shifting toward the ad-tech platforms that can actually solve cross-screen attribution and deliver verifiable performance outside the walled gardens. What made joining Smadex an obvious choice wasn't just their proprietary technology and stance on transparency it was the rare combination of a white-glove, partnership-first approach and a team of brilliant, amazing people you genuinely want to spend time with. Smadex has the ambition, the tech and the team to define this next era of performance advertising, and I'm thrilled to join the leadership team."

As Chief Marketing Officer, de la Cámara will oversee global brand strategy, product marketing, account-based marketing (ABM), and corporate communications, partnering closely with Smadex's Chief Revenue Officer, worldwide commercial organization and product teams.

About Smadex

Smadex is a performance advertising engine for mobile apps, enabling the world's leading marketers to grow across Mobile and Connected TV (CTV). Powered by AI models trained on real campaign outcomes, Smadex delivers profitable growth at scale. Headquartered in Barcelona, with teams across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Smadex is a business unit of Entravision.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS

Judy Connolly, Global Head of Marketing, Smadex, judy.connolly@smadex.com

Karina Cerda, EVP of Marketing, Entravision US Media, kcerda@entravision.com