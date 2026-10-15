Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited Announces Exercise of Warrants

LONDON, UK AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Mkango Magnetic Materials Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSX-V:MKA) ("Mkango" or the "Company") announces that it has received an exercise notice from a Mkango warrant holder to exercise 300,000 warrants over common shares in the Company, at a price of seven (7) pence per common share. Accordingly, the Company will issue 300,000 common shares ("Warrant Shares") to satisfy this exercise.

The Warrant Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing common shares and application has been made for the Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the Warrant Shares will commence at 8:00 am on or around 21 October 2026. The Warrant Shares will also be listed for trading on the TSX-V.

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR 5.6.1R) the Company hereby notifies the market that immediately following Admission, its issued and outstanding share capital will consist of 390,153,618 shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Mkango Magnetic Materials Ltd.

Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V Stock Exchanges. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito Limited ("Maginito"), which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec Holdings Corp. ("CoTec"), and the Remloy business acquired by its wholly owned German subsidiary, to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag Limited and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical processing route.

Maginito and CoTec are also expanding HPMS recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA joint venture company.

Remloy has developed a plant in Bitterfeld, Germany, which recycles end-of-life rare earth magnets via a melting process (medium loop rare earth magnet recycling) to produce neodymium-iron-boron ("NdFeB") alloy powders for the bonded and hot deformed magnet markets, complementary to HyProMag's short loop recycling process, to produce sintered magnets, and to Mkango UK's long loop recycling process, to produce mixed rare earth carbonates and oxides.

Mkango currently owns 100% of the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi and the proposed Pulawy rare earths separation plant in Poland. On grant of the large-scale mining licence the Government of Malawi may elect to take a free 10% interest in the entity holding that licence. Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects and HyProMag GmbH have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act. Songwe has also received Development Funding from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the U.S. Government's development finance institution, securing US$4.6 million in reimbursable funding for Front End Engineering and Design. MKAR has signed a Business Combination Agreement with CPTK to list the Songwe Hill and Pulawy rare earths projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC merger under the name Mkango Rare Earths Limited.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of that term under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "is expected to", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "can", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing and effectiveness of Admission and the commencement of dealings in the Warrant Shares on AIM; the listing of the Warrant Shares on the TSX-V; and the statements under "About Mkango Magnetic Materials Ltd." concerning the Proposed Business Combination, the development of Songwe Hill and Pulawy, the expansion of rare earth magnet recycling operations in the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States, the Development Funding awarded by the DFC, and the status of Songwe Hill, Pulawy, and HyProMag GmbH as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

In relation to Admission, such factors and risks include the satisfaction of the requirements of the London Stock Exchange for the admission of the Warrant Shares to trading on AIM and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the listing of the Warrant Shares, and accordingly the expected date of Admission is subject to change.

Mkango assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Magnetic Materials Ltd

William Dawes

Chief Executive Officer

will@mkango.ca

Alexander Lemon

President

alex@mkango.ca

Canada: +1 403 444 5979

www.mkango.ca

@MkangoResources

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Caroline Rowe, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta

UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Joint Broker

Neil McDonald, Pearl Kellie

UK: +44 20 7330 0500

H&P Advisory Limited

Joint Broker

Andrew Chubb, Leif Powis

UK: +44 20 7907 8500

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of Mkango in the United States. The securities of Mkango will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/mkango-magnetic-materials-limited-announces-exercise-of-warrants-1237181