

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Baker Hughes (BKR) signed a power agreement with Venture Global and GE Vernova to support U.S. on-site power generation for LNG production and potential future data center projects.



Baker Hughes will supply gas and steam turbines, equipment and services for up to 16 power units, along with electrical integration and control systems needed to operate them.



The agreement builds on Baker Hughes' existing power systems at Venture Global facilities, providing a scalable model for on-site power generation for LNG and related industrial operations. Deliveries are planned from 2028 to 2034.



On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 3.06 percent down at $53.67.



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