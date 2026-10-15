International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer: Pope Leo XIV's Lung Cancer Diagnosis Puts Spotlight on Hope and Advances in Treatment

Pope Leo XIV's Lung Cancer Diagnosis Puts Spotlight on Hope and Advances in Treatment

IASLC highlights global collaboration, advancing lung cancer care and bringing new hope to patients and families.

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pope Leo XIV's diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma has brought global attention to a disease that affects millions of individuals and families across every community. Lung cancer is among the most common diagnosed cancers worldwide, with approximately 2.5 million new cases reported globally in 2022, according to the World Health Organization.

"On behalf of our global lung cancer community, we extend our thoughts and best wishes to Pope Leo XIV as he recovers from surgery," said Dr. Karen Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). "His diagnosis is a reminder that lung cancer can affect anyone and that behind every diagnosis is an individual, a family and a community."

Across the globe, researchers, clinicians, and patient advocates are driving extraordinary advances in the prevention, detection, and treatment of lung cancer, offering new hope to patients and families. Through its international network of multidisciplinary experts, IASLC promotes research, education, collaboration and advocacy to help bring these advances into clinical practice and improve access to care. IASLC is committed to ensuring that patients, regardless of where they live, who they are or their circumstances, have the opportunity to live longer and better lives.

"Every advance in lung cancer research represents an opportunity to improve or extend someone's life," Dr. Kelly said. "Our message to patients and families is one of compassion, determination and hope. There is important work still to be done, but the remarkable progress we are making gives us every reason to be optimistic."

Media Interview Opportunities: IASLC can connect journalists with internationally recognized experts in thoracic oncology, including specialists in early detection, lung cancer screening, molecular testing, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, survivorship and global access to care. To arrange an interview or request additional information, contact Chris Martin at cmartin@davidjamesgroup.com.

About the IASLC

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is a global multidisciplinary organization dedicated to conquering lung and other thoracic cancers worldwide. Through its international network of researchers, clinicians, allied health professionals and patient advocates, IASLC promotes education, research, collaboration and improvements in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.

Media Contacts:

Chris Martin

IASLC Media Relations | David James Group

cmartin@davidjamesgroup.com

Beanie Montoya

Associate Director, Marketing and Communications | International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer

beanie.montoya@iaslc.org

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