Southern Company: U.S. Department of Energy Funding Accelerates World-First Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment

MCRE will generate first-of-a-kind evidence to inform future fuel cycles, reactor design, licensing and commercial applications

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Southern Company

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has approved cost-shared funding for an accelerated final stage of the Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment (MCRE), under its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program. The funding will support work by Southern Company, Idaho National Laboratory and CORE POWER to advance scientific understanding of molten salt reactor technology and inform future reactor development. MCRE is expected to achieve first criticality as early as 2027.

MCRE is designed to become the world's first fast-spectrum molten chloride salt reactor experiment to reach criticality, marking a historic step in the development of advanced nuclear technology. The experiment is expected to generate critical data on the behavior of the fuel, reactor operation and performance, providing the scientific and engineering foundation needed to support future reactor design, licensing pathways and commercial deployment. By reducing technical risk and expanding industry understanding of fast-spectrum molten salt systems, MCRE is expected to accelerate innovation across a range of reactor developers.

Jess Gehin, associate laboratory director for Nuclear Science & Technology at Idaho National Laboratory, said:

"MCRE will be the world's first fast-spectrum molten chloride reactor to achieve criticality. It will provide direct measurements of how this novel reactor behaves during sustained fission, data that until now, has come from models alone. Enhancing those models with real-world operating evidence will reduce uncertainty for future reactor designers and regulators."

MCRE demonstrates how industry, government and research institutions can work together to advance complex technologies, align expertise and resources, and move promising science from the laboratory toward real-world applications.

Dr. Mark S. Berry, Southern Company senior vice president of research, environment and sustainability, said:

"Public-private partnerships play an essential role in advancing energy technologies from concept to demonstration. Through collaboration among DOE, Idaho National Laboratory and industry partners, MCRE will help expand knowledge of molten salt reactor technology and help reduce technical uncertainty for future developers. This type of collaboration allows organizations to share expertise, accelerate innovation and evaluate technologies that could help meet growing energy demand while supporting reliable, affordable energy for customers and communities."

Fast-spectrum molten salt reactors have the potential to transform far more than electricity generation. From powering industrial processes and producing life-saving medical isotopes to enabling future maritime propulsion and extracting additional value from used nuclear fuel, the technology could unlock a new generation of nuclear energy applications.*

Mikal Bøe, CEO of CORE POWER, said:

"New nuclear, like any truly transformative technology, requires vision and being in it for the long game. We first committed to building MCRE in 2020, and we are proud to now accelerate this world-first nuclear fuel cycle to criticality as early as 2027. The data generated by this unique experiment will help determine how we develop engineering, licensing and an entirely new supply chain to practical commercial deployment of fast-spectrum molten salt reactors. CORE POWER's role in this partnership is to help translate advanced reactor technology into deployable industrial systems and unique delivery mechanisms needed to realize the potential of this technology.

"Merging the pathway of novel nuclear fuel cycle development that MCRE represents with CORE POWER's pathway of maritime nuclear development, creates unique opportunities to deliver an ultimately sustainable nuclear fuel solution to new markets around the world. One such market is a sustainable future of civil maritime nuclear propulsion of large commercial ships, where an enduring, zero-emission power source can transform the way global trade is transported at sea."

Notes to editors

* Depending on their design and fuel-cycle configuration, future fast-spectrum molten salt reactors could use actinides recovered from spent nuclear fuels to extract more energy from existing nuclear material and reduce the volume and longevity of waste requiring final disposal. Some configurations could also support fuel breeding and medical isotope production, as well as advances in cutting-edge chemistry and advanced materials. These are potential future capabilities; MCRE itself will not use spent fuel, demonstrate a closed fuel cycle or test a marine reactor.

Because the fuel is dissolved in liquid chloride salt, future systems could potentially recycle long-lived and minor actinides without repeatedly manufacturing new solid fuel assemblies.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success, driven by our nearly 30,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About Idaho National Laboratory

As one of 17 national labs in the U.S. Department of Energy complex, Idaho National Laboratory is home to more than 6,400 researchers and support staff focused on innovations in nuclear research, integrated energy systems and security solutions that are changing the world. From discoveries in advanced nuclear energy to reliable energy options and to protecting our nation's most critical infrastructure assets, our talented team at INL is constantly pushing the limits to redefine what's possible.

About CORE POWER

CORE POWER is building the industrial platform needed to enable fleet-scale maritime nuclear infrastructure. As the OECD's only full-stack developer of maritime nuclear systems, the company partners with selected reactor technology developers to turn advanced nuclear systems into deployable assets, including floating nuclear power plants and nuclear-propelled vessels.

These will be delivered through modern shipbuilding principles, commercial shipyard construction, specialist nuclear-licensed integration and an end-to-end approach that aligns policy, regulation, insurance and industrial delivery.

Located in London, Washington, D.C. and Tokyo, CORE POWER brings together nuclear and marine engineering depth with regulatory, policy and industrial expertise.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/u.s.-department-of-energy-funding-accelerates-world-first-molten-chloride-reactor-experim-1237203