AirportLabs Limited: AERODOM Strengthens Airport Coordination with Airport Community App at Las Américas International Airport

AERODOM Strengthens Airport Coordination with Airport Community App at Las Américas International Airport

The platform provides participating organisations with access to real-time flight information and operational updates.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AERODOM (Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI), a subsidiary of VINCI Airports, has launched the Airport Community App at Las Américas International Airport, José Francisco Peña Gómez (SDQ), to strengthen communication and coordination among the organisations working at the airport. Developed by AirportLabs, the platform builds on the digital infrastructure already supporting AERODOM's operations through SkyCore AODB, its airport operational database.

The platform has initially been introduced to approximately 60 organisations, with around 300 registered users, and has the potential to serve a broader airport community of approximately 10,000 people working at SDQ.

Strengthening real-time operational coordination

The Airport Community App gives registered users access to updated flight information, gate and aircraft stand assignments, and relevant operational notifications directly on their mobile devices.

Users can follow the flights relevant to their work and activate notifications to receive updates on flight status, delays, and changes to gate or stand assignments. By making this information more accessible, the platform supports coordination among participating organisations and complements existing operational communication channels.

"Airport operations depend on close collaboration among many organisations. With the Airport Community App, we are strengthening access to timely information and supporting more agile coordination across the airport community. This initiative is part of AERODOM's ongoing commitment to modernising its operations and improving the airport experience," said Yannis Gerault, Director of the Southern Airports Cluster.

A collaborative rollout at SDQ

AERODOM coordinated the introduction of the platform with its teams and the wider airport community. Internal communications and face-to-face demonstration sessions helped introduce users to the application and its functions.

A launch event at SDQ brought together airline representatives and public authorities, providing an opportunity to present the platform and encourage participation.

The current deployment focuses on flight information and operational updates. Additional use cases will be evaluated as adoption progresses, with the aim of further strengthening communication across the airport community.

Building on AERODOM's digital infrastructure

The Airport Community App complements AirportLabs' SkyCore AODB and Allegra RMS systems already deployed across AERODOM's six-airport network. Together, these tools support operational information management, resource allocation, and collaboration.

The Airport Community App is used at more than 100 airports worldwide and forms part of AirportLabs' portfolio of airport operations technology.

"AERODOM is building on its existing digital infrastructure to bring operational information directly to the teams working at Las Américas. The Airport Community App supports participating organisations with timely updates and a shared view of flight operations. We look forward to supporting AERODOM as adoption grows and further use cases are evaluated," said Alexandra Stoica, Product Manager, Airport Community App, AirportLabs.

For all media and marketing-related questions regarding AirportLabs, please contact the marketing team at marketing@airportlabs.com.

Website - https://www.airportlabs.com/

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/airportlabs

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AirportLabs

About AirportLabs

AirportLabs develops integrated, cloud-native technology for airport operations. With deployments at more than 100 airports worldwide, its tools connect operational systems, simplify access to data and support collaboration among airports, airlines and ground handlers. Its portfolio includes solutions for airport operational databases, resource management, passenger information, community communication and billing.

More information: www.airportlabs.com

About AERODOM

Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (AERODOM), a subsidiary of VINCI Airports since 2016, holds the concession to operate six state-owned airports in the Dominican Republic until 2060: Las Américas International Airport, José Francisco Peña Gómez; Gregorio Luperón International Airport; Presidente Juan Bosch International Airport; Arroyo Barril Airport; Dr. Joaquín Balaguer International Airport; and María Montez International Airport.

AERODOM works to strengthen the country's air connectivity, support tourism and economic development, and improve airport operations through investment, service quality, and environmental sustainability.

More information: www.aerodom.com

About VINCI Airports

As the world's leading private airport operator, VINCI Airports manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports in 14 countries. It draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, optimising operational performance, modernising infrastructure and supporting their environmental transition.

In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, with the aim of reaching net-zero emissions across its network by 2050 for scopes 1 and 2 while supporting its stakeholders' transition.

More information: www.vinci-airports.com

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