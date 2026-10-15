Føroya Banki P/F: Føroya Banki upgrades its net profit guidance for 2026

15.10.2026 16:09:47 CEST | Føroya Banki | Inside information

Announcement no. 9/2026

Føroya Banki upgrades its expectations for net profit in 2026 from DKK 190-235 to DKK 225-255m.

The upgrade is primarily driven by low impairment charges, reflecting the robust credit quality of the loan portfolio. Furthermore, net interest income and fee and commission income have developed more favourably than expected, while the insurance result has fallen short of expectations.

The expectations for the remainder of the year are positive, but - as previously communicated - subject to uncertainty related to developments in interest rates, returns on the investment portfolio, impairment charges, insurance performance, and geopolitical factors.

The third-quarter results will be published as planned on 4 November 2026.

Further information:

Arnhold Olsen, CFO, phone: (+298) 230 475