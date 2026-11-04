Føroya Banki P/F: Continued solid performance in Q3 and announcement of updated strategy and financial targets for 2030

4.11.2026 08:00:06 CET | Føroya Banki | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Company announcement no. 10/2026

"The Group's stable and positive performance continued in Q3 2026. We saw healthy growth in lending, deposits and assets under management, which, together with interest rate developments, contributed to higher net interest income as well as higher fee and commission income. Moreover, the cost level was more or less flat. We noted with satisfaction that our customers remain financially robust with strong credit quality, which was, among other things, reflected in another net reversal of impairment for the quarter. The insurance service result was affected by higher claims, and the return on the investment portfolio was lower than in the preceding quarter. Overall, we reported a satisfactory net profit of DKK 62m for Q3 with continued growth in our core business," says CEO Turið F. Arge.

Highlights of Føroya Banki's interim report for Q3 2026

DKKm Q1-Q3 2026 Q1-Q3 2025 Index Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Index Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Net interest income 241 237 102 82 81 101 78 79 77 Net fee and commission income 69 60 115 24 23 104 23 24 21 Net insurance income 34 56 61 7 11 60 16 20 14 Other operating income (less reclassification) 38 48 79 13 13 104 11 10 11 Operating income 382 402 95 126 128 98 128 132 123 Operating costs 218 210 104 73 73 99 72 70 73 Profit before impairment charges 164 192 85 53 55 97 56 63 50 Impairment charges, net -3 -2 153 -5 3 -159 -1 -2 -9 Operating profit 167 194 86 58 52 112 57 65 58 Investment portfolio earnings 65 77 84 18 34 55 13 20 22 Profit before tax 231 271 85 76 85 90 70 85 80 Tax 44 53 83 15 16 93 14 15 17 Net profit 187 218 86 62 69 89 56 71 64 Loans and advances 9.931 9.598 103 9.931 9.788 101 9.774 9.670 9.598 Deposits and other debt 11.628 10.803 108 11.628 11.393 102 11.096 10.948 10.803 Mortgage credit 2.958 2.789 106 2.958 3.015 98 3.095 2.824 2.789 Equity 2.001 1.945 103 2.001 1.939 103 1.870 2.015 1.945 Total capital ratio, incl. MREL capital, % 39,5 36,6 39,5 40,2 40,2 36,3 36,6 CET 1 capital, % 25,1 23,1 25,1 25,6 25,5 23,3 23,1 ROE, % 12,4 14,4 12,5 14,6 11,5 14,3 13,3 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), % 259,0 294,5 259,0 273,5 322,4 306,4 294,5 Operating cost/income, % 57 52 58 57 56 53 59 Number of FTE, end of period 209 202 104 209 201 104 207 201 202

Business developments

Generally, Q3 2026 was characterised by a stable and positive business performance with progress in several areas. Lending and deposits grew by 1% and 2%, respectively, whereas mortgage broking services were down 2% on Q2 2026. Assets under management grew by 3% in Q3. Net interest income was up 1%, while net fee and commission income was up 4%. Net insurance income amounted to DKK 7m in Q3 compared to DKK 11m in Q2 as a result of higher claims during the period. The cost level was more or less flat, and the Group recorded a net reversal of impairment of DKK 5m in Q3.

Capital ratios

At 30 September 2026, the Group's CET 1 capital ratio was 25.1% against 23.3% at 31 December 2025. The total capital ratio including MREL was 39.5% at 30 September 2026 against 36.3% at 31 December 2025. The net profit of DKK 187.2m for Q1-Q3 2026 is not included in the calculation of capital ratios.

Guidance for 2026

On 15 October 2026, the Group raised its net profit guidance for 2026 from DKK 190-235m to DKK 225-255m based on a better-than-expected performance in the first nine months of the year. This was primarily driven by lower-than-expected impairment, reflecting the generally robust credit quality of the Bank's customer portfolio. Furthermore, interest, fee and commission income developed more favourably than expected, whereas the insurance service result was below the expected level.

The Group's revised full-year guidance is maintained. The guidance remains subject to uncertainty related to developments in market rates, portfolio returns, impairment, insurance service result and geopolitical factors.

Updated strategy and financial targets for 2027-2030

The Board of Directors has adopted an updated strategy for the period 2027-2030 building on the Group's strong foundation and financial performance. The financial targets of a return on shareholders' equity in excess of 12%, a CET 1 capital ratio of around 23% and a pay-out ratio of 70% are maintained and continue to guide the Group's business development. This reflects both confidence in the Group's future performance and a recognition that achieving the targets will require a sustained effort. In future, Cost/Income will be an internal target rather than an external one. The purpose is to support more long-term management of cost-effectiveness and does not reflect a lower level of ambition.

The strategy focuses on unlocking the Group's growth potential in the Faroe Islands and in Greenland through a more targeted customer approach, segmented customer service and with technology as a key enabler.

The aim is to build strong customer relationships at an early stage and to make customer onboarding quicker and easier. For example, during the strategy period, we intend to make it possible for personal customers to join the Bank in ten minutes and for a loan enquiry to be processed in under an hour.

Finally, the strategy comprises specific plans to integrate artificial intelligence where appropriate in order to streamline workflows, free up resources and enhance the customer experience and the Bank's competitiveness.

"The strategy is ambitious and sets out a number of specific growth targets, and it is crucial that we maintain our focus on costs and work purposefully to implement the strategy within the existing cost limits. We need to be able to scale our processes and systems to match our growth without a proportionate rise in costs," says Turið F. Arge, Chief Executive Officer.

Føroya Banki has banking activities in Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands 120 years ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 15.7bn and 209 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Further details are available in the Q3 2026 interim report.

For further information, please call:

Kára B. Jakobsen, press contact, tel. (+298) 230 473