Citira Holding AB (publ): Lapin Kumi, part of Citira, completes acquisition of Rengas Turku

Lapin Kumi, Citira's Finnish tire services chain, has today completed the previously announced acquisition of Rengas Turku, a well-established tire service provider with six locations in Southwest Finland.

"We are very happy to have finalised the transaction with the Regnas Turku team. Today marks the start of a new chapter for all of us, and we look forward to continue building on Rengas Turku's outstanding reputation in the Turku region together with our new colleagues," says Ville Roukanen, CEO of Lapin Kumi.



Rengas Turku will continue to operate with the same teams from the same premises. Marko Rantanen, Tomi Kaartovuori and Marko Virta will continue operating in the business as co-owners of Citira.

Contact

David Boman, CEO at Citira

Email: press@citira.com

About Lapin Kumi

Lapin Kumi is an independent tire service chain in Finland, founded in Roveniemi and run by the Ruokanen family since 1947. The current CEO, Ville Ruokanen, represents the third generation in the family business. Ville's grandfather, Veikko Keskiruokanen, started the company by repairing rubber boots. Lapin Kumi is part of Citira.

About Citira

Citira is a go-to tire and vehicle service partner for drivers and fleet operators.



Citira supports customers in gaining uptime, meeting safety requirements, lowering costs, and reducing environmental impact. The service offering combines swift and reliable service, nationwide 24/7 reach in our markets, a broad full-service offering, and independent advice tailored to customers' needs.

Citira consists of 180+ service points, 5 retreading sites, and 1,200+ professionals across the Nordics, UK and Poland. Together we keep transport moving.



For more info visit citira.com and follow us on Linkedin.