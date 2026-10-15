Inriver, Inc: Inriver Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Product Information Management Solutions

As AI reshapes product discovery, Inriver orchestrates the people, workflows, systems, and AI behind product data

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inriver, a leading provider of product information management (PIM) software, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Product Information Management Solutions.

Inriver believes this recognition reflects its focus on orchestrating the people, workflows, systems, and AI behind product data, helping organizations stay discoverable, move faster, and scale with control.

Read the Gartner report in full here.

Inriver's strategic vision for the future of PIM builds on nearly 20 years of experience in the fundamentals of product information. Today, more than 1,600 brands use Inriver to onboard, enrich, distribute, and optimize their product content, wherever they are on their AI journey. Its flexible data model and extensible cloud architecture enable orchestration of data from the systems organizations already use, from ERP and PLM upstream to commerce channels downstream.

With AI now sitting in the middle of product discovery, buyers find, evaluate, and choose products differently than they did two years ago. If brands don't build product information to address this shift, they risk being harder to discover.

At the same time, the range of products, channels, and regulatory obligations continues to multiply, and many organizations are still trying to manage this complexity with product information practices designed for a different era. Their growth is outpacing their operating model.

"We believe our position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects the strength of our vision for PIM as the engine for growth in an era of AI-powered product discovery," said Rohit Goyal, CEO of Inriver. "We have invested consistently in AI, orchestration, and workflows, and it is really rewarding to see our customers benefit. We thank them and our partners for pushing us to build what comes next and helping us shape the future of PIM."

Over the past year, Inriver has put this vision into practice through platform enhancements including:

Orchestration and AI at the core of the PIM: Inriver has added a visual workflow builder that allows business users to define governed workflows that coordinate people, systems and our growing range of Inspire AI agents. New AI assistants, including Enrich Assistant and Expression Assistant, help simplify and accelerate business processes and keep product data moving as the business scales. AI has also been deployed to import unstructured data sources such as PDFs and brochures directly into the Inriver data model.

Inriver has added a visual workflow builder that allows business users to define governed workflows that coordinate people, systems and our growing range of Inspire AI agents. New AI assistants, including Enrich Assistant and Expression Assistant, help simplify and accelerate business processes and keep product data moving as the business scales. AI has also been deployed to import unstructured data sources such as PDFs and brochures directly into the Inriver data model. Actionable insight on content gaps: Inriver has introduced Signals that detect gaps in product information, and Projects which turn them into prioritized work, creating closed-loop optimization across channels.

Inriver has introduced Signals that detect gaps in product information, and Projects which turn them into prioritized work, creating closed-loop optimization across channels. Connectivity at every layer: Inriver's range of Model Context Protocol (MCP) Servers has been expanded, to speed integrations and enable external tools and AI agents to interact directly with governed product data, without custom development, so teams can respond faster to new channels, requirements, and buyer needs.

Inriver's range of Model Context Protocol (MCP) Servers has been expanded, to speed integrations and enable external tools and AI agents to interact directly with governed product data, without custom development, so teams can respond faster to new channels, requirements, and buyer needs. Ecosystem expansion: Inriver launched an SAP-Certified S/4HANA Cloud Connector enabling enterprises to integrate their PIM natively with both their SAP ERP and SAP Commerce Cloud. A new Shopify adapter makes it easier to bring product content to digital storefronts. Meanwhile, enhancements to Syndicate Advance brought easier distribution of product information to retailers including Best Buy. And Inriver achieved Microsoft Certified Software Designation for Manufacturing AI, with Inriver PIM for Manufacturing AI now available in the Microsoft Marketplace.





Customers are seeing results with Inriver that drive key outcomes including improving speed to market, lowering the total cost of ownership, accelerating omnichannel distribution, and increasing product data compliance. W.B. Mason reports 67% faster time-to-market and 95%+ AI enrichment accuracy, with 100,000+ SKUs managed in its Inriver PIM. Fluidra has transformed 200,000+ SKUs from across 20+ legacy ERP systems. Time savings are a common theme: Brunswick accelerated time to market by 28%, Rust-Oleum reduced time to manage product information by up to 90%, and Carhartt cut publishing time by 50%.

Read the Gartner report in full here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Product Information Management Solutions, Jason Daigler, Greg Carlucci, Nicholas Mortensen, October 12, 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are a trademark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Inriver.

About Inriver

With 20 years of expertise, Inriver helps more than 1,600 brands onboard, enrich, distribute, and optimize their product content. Its governed foundation connects product data, people, workflows, and systems with built-in AI agents to accelerate validation. Learn more at inriver.com.

Media Contact: Press@inriver.com

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