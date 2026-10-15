AliExpress launches Elite -- Its Free Membership Programme

- Exclusive benefits across discounts, fast delivery & simplified returns for the platform's most loyal shoppers

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, the international online retail marketplace, has launched Elite - its new membership programme, rewarding its most loyal shoppers with exclusive discounts and dedicated customer service. The invitation-only membership is completely free and will automatically apply to eligible customers who spent more than $800 (or the equivalent amount in local currency) and placed orders on at least 5 days in the past year.

Elite is now live in-app for eligible members across a number of European markets, including Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Poland and the Netherlands. Members who qualify will see their membership directly in the AliExpress app, along with exclusive Elite discounts on a wide variety of products.

Elite member benefits include, among others:

Extra Discount: members enjoy an additional 5% discount on millions of eligible products marked with the distinctive "Elite" label. This includes items across the Brand+, AliExpress Choice and Local+ collections.

members enjoy an additional 5% discount on millions of eligible products marked with the distinctive "Elite" label. This includes items across the Brand+, AliExpress Choice and Local+ collections. Bigger Savings on Elite Day: The first day of every month is Elite Day on AliExpress, on which day Members enjoy the discount of 8% on eligible products.

The first day of every month is Elite Day on AliExpress, on which day Members enjoy the discount of 8% on eligible products. Simplified Free Returns: Members can return eligible products within 15 days of delivery, with no additional evidence required*, for a hassle-free returns experience.

Commenting on the launch, Eric Zhang, Vice President of AliExpress, said: "Elite is our first free-of-charge membership programme, and we've made a deliberate choice: it's free. There's no subscription fee, no hidden cost. If you're one of our most loyal shoppers, you're in. Members get an extra saving and dedicated customer service. This is how we're rewarding the customers who have supported our growth-and it's just the beginning."

Next-Day Delivery Now Available in Key European Cities

To further enhance the shopping experience for European consumers, AliExpress continues to expand its localised logistics network, with the launch of next-day delivery in multiple cities in France, Spain and Poland for participating products. This launch marks a significant step in its commitment to faster, more reliable fulfilment for European shoppers. AliExpress shoppers in these cities will benefit from next-day delivery as standard, further strengthening the membership experience with speed and convenience.

Warm up to 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

The Elite launch comes as AliExpress prepares for its annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, running from 1-18 November - the platform's biggest shopping event. Elite members will be able to stack their membership discount on top of 11.11 sale prices across Brand+, Choice and Local+ ranges, giving them enhanced savings to help them make their money go even further this 11.11.

Commitment to Customer Value

The Elite membership marks a significant milestone in AliExpress's evolution as a destination for customers seeking value, quality products, convenience and dedicated service. By offering upgraded benefits and a distinctive premium experience through a free membership programme, AliExpress is investing in long-term customer loyalty - rewarding the shoppers who have been loyal to the shopping platform by delivering tangible value that goes beyond price alone.

*No-proof returns apply for orders with quality issues submitted within 15 days of receipt.

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About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress offers a wide range of diverse shopping collections, including Brand+ - a dedicated selection of branded products from international and local brands. Brand+ connects global consumers with modern tech, feature-rich products, and fair pricing. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

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