XPENG Expands Collaboration with Google to Bring Google Play into Its AI-Powered Cockpits

XPENG expands its collaboration with Google to offer Google Play directly inside of its AI-Powered cockpit.

Google Play combines hundreds of third-party apps across 100+ countries and regions with XPENG's intelligent capabilities for a richer, more localized in-car experience.

The integration is scheduled to go live in early 2027.

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG (NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Physical AI company, today announced a native integration with Google Play, marking an expansion of its strategic collaboration with Google.

XPENG will offer Google Play within its cars. This direct integration allows XPENG to offer its signature AI-Powered cockpit experience while giving users seamless, phone-optional access to a breadth of automotive-optimized apps available through Google Play. The integration is scheduled to go live in early 2027.

Through Google Play, XPENG users will have access to a thriving global ecosystem, with hundreds of apps from more than 100 countries built for the car screen across music and podcasts, video streaming, navigation, charging and parking, news, gaming while parked, and everyday lifestyle services. Whether relaxing at a charging stop or on the move, drivers can enjoy global services, alongside apps tailored to individual markets.

And because developers continuously publish new apps and updates through Google Play, the in-car experience will continually evolve without requiring major full-vehicle OTA updates.

Built on Android Automotive OS, the integration works seamlessly alongside XPENG's intelligent cockpit capabilities, enabling drivers and passengers to use XPENG's multilingual AI-powered voice assistant to open and interact with downloaded apps.

Dr. Xianming Liu, Vice President of XPENG and Head of General Intelligence Center, said, "The best technology partnerships build momentum. Our work with Google Maps demonstrated what our two companies can achieve together to integrate global technologies into a distinctive intelligent vehicle experience. That success created the foundation for deeper collaboration. With Google Play, we are extending that approach from navigation to the wider digital ecosystem, giving our customers an experience that can continue to grow wherever XPENG goes."

Haris Ramic, Android for Cars Product Director at Google, said: "Thanks to a thriving developer community, our in-car app ecosystem continues to grow rapidly. Bringing Google Play to XPENG vehicles gives drivers even more choice to enjoy the entertainment and everyday apps they love right from their dashboard, with no phone required."

Looking ahead, the two companies will continue exploring further collaborations to enable apps to do even more in the car, making digital services an even more natural part of XPENG's driver and passenger experience.

The announcement represents the latest milestone in the collaboration between XPENG and Google. It follows XPENG's successful integration of Google Maps' Auto SDK, announced in July 2026, which introduced a refreshed navigation experience for XPENG drivers and provided foundational map capabilities for the company's advanced driver-assistance systems in overseas markets.

Further details on participating vehicle models, markets, and app availability, which may vary by vehicle model and applicable safety requirements, will be announced in due course.

Google, Android, Google Play, Google Maps, YouTube and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading global Physical AI company, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world to reshape future mobility and smart living. Through in-house R&D, XPENG has developed a full-stack Physical AI architecture spanning Turing AI chips, world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. This unified technology foundation of XPENG powers an expansive product portfolio of smart EVs, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, advancing the deployment of Physical AI at scale.

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG is dual-primary listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. With global capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services, XPENG drives continuous technological innovation and fosters an open Physical AI ecosystem, making life smarter, safer, and better for users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

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XPENG PR Department, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE XPENG