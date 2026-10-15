Uniform Labs: Multiliquid Closes Seed Round Led by Polychain with Participation from Strobe Ventures, CMT Digital, Metalayer Ventures, Generative Ventures and Circle Ventures, Bringing Total Funding to $8 Million

Multiliquid Closes Seed Round Led by Polychain with Participation from Strobe Ventures, CMT Digital, Metalayer Ventures, Generative Ventures and Circle Ventures, Bringing Total Funding to $8 Million

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform Labs, the developer of Multiliquid, the institutional liquidity protocol for tokenized assets, today announced the close of its seed round led by Polychain, with participation from Strobe Ventures, CMT Digital, Metalayer Ventures and Generative Ventures, and Circle Ventures, bringing Multiliquid's total funding to $8 million.

Tokenized assets, from Treasuries and money market funds to private credit and other real-world assets, represent the fastest-growing frontier in institutional digital finance. However, market adoption remains constrained by traditional primary subscription and redemption cycles that can take days to settle. With federal stablecoin frameworks like the GENIUS Act prohibiting payment stablecoin issuers from paying yield directly to holders, institutions require programmatic rails to rotate between yield-bearing tokenized investments and transactional stablecoins 24/7, at scale, without balance-sheet drag.

Multiliquid delivers that infrastructure. It is a neutral, compliance-first liquidity layer that lets holders swap blue-chip tokenized assets and stablecoins in a single atomic transaction. The protocol supports tokenized funds from premier asset managers, including Wellington Management, VanEck, Janus Henderson and Fasanara, as well as major stablecoins, including USDC.

"Tokenization only matters if the assets are actually liquid," said Will Beeson, Founder and CEO of Multiliquid. "Traditional capital markets rely on deep repo facilities and overnight lending to keep liquidity moving. On-chain finance requires the same institutional plumbing. Having Polychain lead this round, joined by Strobe Ventures, CMT Digital, Metalayer Ventures, Generative Ventures and Circle Ventures, validates our focus: liquidity and continuous settlement are the next foundational layer for institutional adoption."

"Tokenized assets have started to gain traction but liquidity remains the bottleneck. Multiliquid is building the connective layer for institutions to move seamlessly between tokenized funds and stablecoins across issuers and venues. Will's deep experience in this market is unmatched, and we're excited to back this breakthrough project," said Olaf Carlson-Wee, Founder of Polychain.

About Multiliquid

Multiliquid is a 24/7 instant settlement platform for tokenized assets, providing continuous, atomic conversion between regulated real-world assets and stablecoins. Founded by veterans of Standard Chartered and UniCredit, Multiliquid enables institutions to eliminate settlement friction across on-chain capital markets. Learn more at multiliquid.xyz.

Contact: team@multiliquid.xyz

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