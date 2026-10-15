MVLAND, an AI-powered music video generator developed by Meitu, has launched Music Ads, a new feature that turns product images and key selling points into 30-second, music-driven video ads. Users can upload product materials, choose a style, and generate music and visuals in three steps. Designed for short-form social platforms, the feature aims to help independent sellers and small and midsize brands create marketing content faster and at lower cost.

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MVLAND Launches "Music Ads"

From viral brand jingles to playful campaigns tied to major sporting events, music-led advertising has shown how catchy hooks can make product names and selling points more memorable. When product benefits become lyrics and use cases recur in a melody, campaigns can become easier to share, imitate and remix. But creating this kind of ad traditionally requires concept development, songwriting, composition, filming and editing-an expensive, time-consuming process that can be difficult for smaller businesses, especially when responding to product launches, seasonal promotions or trending topics.

Music Ads brings MVLAND's AI music video workflow into commercial content creation. Users upload a product image and enter the product name, key selling points and use cases, then select an ad style and on-screen character. The system generates music and visuals based on that information, while allowing users to adjust lyrics, choose music and define the visual style. The feature offers four music styles-earworm beats, classic cinematic, trend-driven dance-pop and concept rap-along with more than 20 character options. Users can also upload their own model portraits.

An e-commerce seller who tested the feature said producing similar videos previously required switching between multiple tools and handling scripting, music, filming and editing separately. Music Ads removes the need to assemble a production crew, hire models or build sets, lowering the barrier to creating product videos.

MVLAND says the feature is designed for product launches, promotions, social media campaigns and in-store displays, with potential applications in brand videos and event teasers. By combining original music, memorable hooks and rhythmic visuals in a 30-second vertical format, it aims to give merchants a faster way to turn product messaging into shareable content.

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Contacts:

Wujiaoying

E-mail: wjy8@meitu.com