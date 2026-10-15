GROUPE BOGART ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS SUBSIDIARY IN ISRAEL

PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2026

BOGART announces the sale of 100% of the shares in its Israeli subsidiary, April Cosmetics and Perfumes Store Chain Ltd (hereinafter "April Ltd"), to April Holding D.K Ltd, owned by David Konckier. This transaction will help strengthen the Group's financial structure.

Legal Framework of the Transaction

Jacques Bogart International B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of BOGART SA, has sold 100% of the shares it holds in April Cosmetics and Perfumes Store Chain Ltd in Israel (hereinafter "April Ltd") to April Holding D.K. Ltd, owned by David Konckier (Chairman and CEO and principal shareholder of BOGART SA).

In accordance with its internal charter, BOGART SA applied the procedure governing related-party agreements to the transaction.

The sale price amounts to 20,147,000 NIS, or approximately €5.8M. It was determined based on a valuation of April Cosmetics and Perfumes Store Chain Ltd at 35,000,000 NIS (approximately €10.0M), derived from valuation studies conducted by PwC and BDO. This value was reduced by the company's net financial debt as of September 1, 2026[1] .

This transaction was approved by the Board of Directors of BOGART SA at its meeting on October 12, 2026[2] .

April Ltd operates in Israel through 47 stores[3] and generated revenue of €36.7 M (approximately 13.9% of BOGART SA's consolidated revenue) and EBITDA[4] of €0.7 M in 2025.

The transaction is part of a broader review of the Group's foreign subsidiaries and the management of its equity investments. It also aims to increase cash in BOGART SA and support the appropriate allocation of financial resources within the Group.

More information is available on BOGART SA website, under the Regulated Information / Regulated Agreements section (click here).

www.groupe-bogart.com

ACTUS FINANCE ET COMMUNICATION

PRESS RELATIONS

MANON CLAIRET

MCLAIRET@ACTUS.FR / TEL.: 01 53 67 36 73

ACTUS FINANCE ET COMMUNICATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

ANNE-PAULINE PETUREAUX

APETUREAUX@ACTUS.FR / 01 53 67 36 72

[1] 14,853,000 NIS (approximately €4.3 M).

[2] In accordance with Article L. 225-40 of the French Commercial Code, Mr. David Konckier informed the Board of Directors of his interest and did not participate in the vote.

[3] As of June 30, 2026.

[4] EBITDA = operating income + CVAE (French business value added tax) + depreciation, amortisation and provisions + destruction of inventories + other non-current operating income and expenses.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lmxqZcqZkmjHypyeY5aYmJRjnJtplZPFZmrGlpRoYpeamW9lxZdimMmSamlhnWdt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:Download the PDF