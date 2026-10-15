Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta's Q3 2026 trading update invitation



15.10.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST



We are delighted to invite you to our Q3 2026 trading update presentation webcast: Thursday, October 29, 2026

at 15:30 CET The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.



News Release & Presentation



Avolta's Q3 trading update will be published at 06:00 CET on October 29, 2026, with the documents available on our IR website .



Presentation and Video Conference



Access to the webcast will be available through our website . A playback will be available until November 29, 2026.



For phone access, please pre-register here . Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.



If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@avolta.net .

For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News